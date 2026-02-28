“It’s clear”: Newcastle player wants permanent transfer, but his hands are tied

By Oliver Thomas | 28 Feb 2026 22:40

Goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos has expressed his desire to join Sevilla on a permanent deal from Newcastle United.

The 31-year-old has resurrected his career on loan at the La Liga club this season after two frustrating spells in England with Newcastle and Nottingham Forest.

Vlachodimos played just seven times for Forest in all competitions during the 2023-24 campaign before making a surprise £20m move to Newcastle the following summer, but his game time has not improved at St James’ Park.

Indeed, the Greece international has played just 45 minutes of football for the Magpies - a substitute outing in an EFL Cup win over AFC Wimbledon in October 2024 - and his long-term future at the club is now uncertain.

Vlachodimos joined Sevilla on a season-long loan deal in August last year and has established himself as the club’s first-choice shot-stopper, playing in 21 consecutive La Liga matches.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto / Icon Sport

Vlachodimos keen to stay at Sevilla amid Newcastle uncertainty

It has previously been reported by Sport Witness that Vlachodimos is ‘willing to force his way out’ of Newcastle this summer and sign permanently for Sevilla.

Vlachodimos has since made his feelings clear on his current club, telling ABC, as quoted by Sport Witness: “I’m very happy at Sevilla. I think it’s clear that I enjoy playing every match with this team. I’ll try to give my best every day, and that makes me feel very happy.

“I spoke with the manager (Matias Almeyda), the president, and the sporting director about the club’s situation in La Liga, but for me, the most important thing from day one is that this experience has been a gift since I arrived.

“I just wanted to get back to playing and be able to give my all to the team. This place is exactly as I imagined it.”

© Imago

Vlachodimos “unsure” over Newcastle future ahead of summer

However, Vlachodimos is aware that Newcastle are in control of his future and he is unsure whether he will return to St James' Park, where he is under contract until June 2028.

“The truth is, I still have a contract with Newcastle and they decide, I don’t know what will happen in the future,” he added.

“I really don’t think I can answer these questions about the future. I truly don’t know what’s going to happen this summer. Honestly, I have a contract with Newcastle.

“I don’t know what their plans will be when the season ends. We’ll see what happens then. I really don’t have an answer.”

Vlachodimos will seemingly find it difficult to force is way into Eddie Howe’s first-team plans at Newcastle while Nick Pope remains his first-choice goalkeeper, while a decision is yet to be made on whether the Magpies will look to sign on-loan Aaron Ramsdale from Southampton on a permanent deal.