AC Milan transfer news: Rossoneri target Bundesliga star as Jean-Philippe Mateta alternative

By Seye Omidiora | 01 Mar 2026 00:46 , Last updated: 01 Mar 2026 00:47

AC Milan are reportedly interested in Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy as they begin planning for a pivotal 2026-27 campaign under Massimiliano Allegri.

The Rossoneri are understood to have identified the recruitment of a physical, goal-scoring No. 9 as their primary objective for the upcoming summer transfer window.

While the club's immediate focus remains on securing Champions League qualification, the hierarchy are believed to have narrowed down a shortlist of potential targets.

This renewed search comes after a move for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta collapsed in January due to concerns raised during his medical examination.

Guirassy 'emerges' as potential centre-forward for Allegri's attack

According to a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Guirassy has moved to the top of Milan's transfer wishlist.

The 29-year-old forward has enjoyed a prolific spell at Borussia Dortmund in the last 18 months, following a record-breaking 30-goal season with Stuttgart in 2023-24.

Allegri is understood to be a significant admirer of the Guinea international, viewing him as the ideal profile to lead the line due to his physical presence and hold-up play.

While Guirassy’s current valuation is reportedly set at €70m (£61.4m), Milan are hopeful that the player’s desire for a new challenge in Serie A could facilitate a substantial discount.

The striker is believed to be keen on a move to Italy as he seeks to secure the first major silverware of his professional career away from the dominance of Bayern Munich.

Why Milan reportedly want Guirassy?

The above source indicates that Milan are reportedly considering Guirassy as a "Rabiot-style" investment for the attack — a seasoned professional capable of delivering immediate results on the pitch.

The Dortmund star finished as the top scorer in the most recent Champions League campaign, further underlining his credentials as one of the continent's most lethal finishers.

While younger alternatives are reportedly being monitored by the scouting department, Allegri’s preference for an experienced No. 9 has made Guirassy the frontrunner.

For Milan, the goal is clear: to provide their manager with the necessary firepower to challenge for domestic and European honours next term.