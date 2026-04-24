Preview: AC Milan vs Juventus - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 24 Apr 2026 16:07 , Last updated: 24 Apr 2026 16:14

Two Serie A giants will go toe-to-toe in a crucial clash at San Siro on Sunday evening, as AC Milan host top-four rivals Juventus.

Should Inter Milan win in Turin a few hours earlier, then the Rossoneri would need to beat Juve to stop their oldest foes being crowned Italian champions.

Match preview

Trailing 12 points behind first-placed Inter, it is surely a matter of time before Milan formally concede the Scudetto to their city rivals, having faltered over the past couple of months.

While the Nerazzurri have hit top gear by winning their last four games while scoring at least three goals - and could be set for a rare domestic double - the Rossoneri will surely end up empty-handed.

After losing four of their previous seven games, Milan managed an unconvincing 1-0 victory over Hellas Verona last time out, struggling to see off Serie B-bound opponents at Stadio Bentegodi.

Goals have begun to dry up, with the Lombardy club averaging just one per game over the past 10 matchdays, amid worrying drop-offs from Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic.

Nonetheless, Max Allegri - who has twice coached Juventus - can still claim to have made an impact since his return to Milan: the Rossoneri have 15 more points on the board than they did at this stage last season.

With five rounds remaining, they also have a firm grip on their initial objective, which was to book a Champions League ticket for next term - eight points currently separate them from fifth-placed Como.

© Imago / Sportimage

Meanwhile, rejuvenated Juventus have taken advantage of recent slip-ups from both Como and Roma - first seizing fourth spot, then establishing a five-point buffer.

In fact, beating Milan would bring them into the mix to finish runners-up, which was almost unthinkable when Luciano Spalletti took charge last November.

Juventus have averaged nearly two points per game under his leadership - significantly higher than Igor Tudor's 1.5 - and only Inter have accrued more points during that period.

Alongside Allegri, Juve's current coach is one of only four managers to reach 300 wins throughout Serie A history, and his interim appointment has been made permanent on the back of some much-improved performances.

Spalletti's side have won five of their last six league fixtures while conceding just one goal, while last week's home victory over Bologna made it eight without defeat across all competitions.

A seat at Europe's top table is not secure yet, as losing this week would set up a nervy finale, but if recent history is any guide, the Bianconeri should leave San Siro with at least one point.

Following a 0-0 draw in October's reverse fixture, they have not conceded in their last five top-flight clashes with Milan - already a club record run.

AC Milan Serie A form:

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Juventus Serie A form:

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Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Remarkably, at this late stage of the season, Milan should have a full squad available on Sunday evening.

With all of their forwards now fit, Allegri has plenty of options to choose from: Pulisic and Leao have scored eight and nine league goals respectively, but neither is in good form.

Pulisic's last Serie A strike dates back to the end of December; since then, the USA forward has gone 15 appearances without scoring - his longest drought in the Italian top flight.

As a result, Christopher Nkunku, Niclas Fullkrug and Santiago Gimenez are also in contention for two places up front.

Adrien Rabiot scored the Rossoneri's winner in Verona, and he will now face his former club, having previously made 157 appearances for Juventus.

Like their hosts, Juve are also faring well on the fitness front, as only Juan Cabal and Arkadiusz Milik are ruled out; albeit reported Milan target Dusan Vlahovic could still join them on the sidelines.

Mattia Perin, Khephren Thuram, Emil Holm and Vasilje Adzic have all resumed full training and should be named in Spalletti's squad.

Star man Kenan Yildiz - who has posted 16 goal involvements this season - is also expected to overcome an ongoing knee problem.

AC Milan possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Fofana, Modric, Rabiot, Bartesaghi; Pulisic, Leao

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly, Cambiaso; Thuram, Locatelli; Conceicao, McKennie, Yildiz; David

We say: AC Milan 1-1 Juventus

Juventus may be in fine form, but Allegri's Milan have a good record against Serie A's top teams and should be able to grind out a home draw.

Though it might not prove enough to stop Inter confirming the Scudetto, that result would keep both them and Juve on course for Champions League qualification.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.