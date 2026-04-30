Brighton lineup vs. Newcastle: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture amid James Milner injury worry

By Ben Knapton | 30 Apr 2026 08:17

Brighton & Hove Albion veteran James Milner is facing a race against time to prove his fitness for Saturday's Premier League showdown with former club Newcastle United at St James' Park.

The 40-year-old - who made 136 appearances for the Magpies from 2004 to 2009 - is dealing with a minor muscular injury, which has forced him to miss Brighton's last three Premier League fixtures.

Prior to the Seagulls' 3-0 triumph over Chelsea in gameweek 34, Fabian Hurzeler expressed hope that Milner would return imminently, but there are no guarantees on his availability for the weekend.

Regardless, Milner would only be considered for a place on the bench at St James' Park, as the visiting coach will surely see no reason to alter the XI that put Chelsea to the sword so convincingly.

The one exception comes up front, as Danny Welbeck netted his 13th goal of the Premier League season off the bench last time out and has made his case to replace Georginio Rutter in the number nine role.

Yankuba Minteh, Kaoru Mitoma and Jack Hinshelwood should all be retained, though, and the same goes for Carlos Baleba and Pascal Gross at the base of the midfield.

Lewis Dunk returned from suspension for the visit of Chelsea, but Hurzeler's decision to stick with the in-form Olivier Boscagli paid off, so no alterations are expected at the back either.

Mats Wieffer was intriguingly taken off at half time in that three-goal victory, but there is no suggestion that the Dutchman is carrying an injury of any sort.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Boscagli, Kadioglu; Baleba, Gross; Minteh, Hinshelwood, Mitoma; Welbeck

> Click here to see how Newcastle could line up against Brighton