Brighton transfer news: “There are many eyes” on 23-year-old star as agent issues 'big six' update

By Oliver Thomas | 30 Apr 2026 22:24 , Last updated: 30 Apr 2026 22:27

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Diego Gomez is attracting interest from “important clubs”, according to the player’s agent.

The 23-year-old has gradually become a first-team regular under Seagulls head coach Fabian Hurzeler and has been a consistent performer in the Premier League in recent months.

Signed by Brighton for £11m from Inter Miami in January 2025, Gomez has made 35 appearances across all competitions so far this season, with only Ferdi Kadioglu (38), Danny Welbeck and Jan Paul van Hecke (both 36) having played more.

Gomez is also Brighton’s second top scorer with 10 goals, memorably netting four of those in a thumping 6-0 victory over Barnsley in the EFL Cup third round in September.

The Paraguay international is naturally an energetic, combative, box-to-box midfielder, but he has shown his versatility under Hurzeler this term and has regularly operated on the right side of attack since the turn of the year.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Gomez agent says injury will not deter interest from “important clubs”

Gomez sustained a knee injury in Brighton’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur, but the issue is not as serious as first feared and “it is not an injury that rules him out for months”, according to Hurzeler.

Meanwhile, The player’s agent, Renato Bittar, has said that his client’s injury is not serious enough to deter the major sides currently monitoring his progress.

Speaking on Paraguayan radio station Versus, as quoted by Sport Witness, Bittar said: “No, [the injury] doesn’t change much. In my view, some of what’s being said isn’t true.

“There are many eyes on Diego, from important clubs, and that remains the same. Everything will continue as normal.”

Pressed on whether a transfer away from Brighton could materialise before the 2026 World Cup, Bittar replied: “No… based on what he’s doing, and considering the short time he’s had, there are already people who are interested. If he keeps going like this, that’s probably the natural path things will take.

“We don’t know when, we don’t know where, so for now there’s not much to say about that. But we’re attentive, and like any player, when the time comes, he’ll want the right move – no more, no less.”

© Imago

Man City the ‘main suitor’ for Gomez ahead of summer

According to Sport Witness, Manchester City are currently the main suitor for Gomez, and when asked if any of the Premier League’s ‘big six’ clubs are interested in the midfielder, Bittar bluntly replied: “Yes! What more would you want?”.

Man City are known to be in the market for at least one new midfielder this summer, as club captain Bernardo Silva has announced that he will bring the curtain down on his glorious nine-year career at the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season.

It is understood that Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest is Man City’s primary midfield target, but the Citizens may consider stepping up their interest in other targets, including Gomez, if the opportunity arises.

Gomez is under contract at the Amex Stadium until June 2030 and will hope to build up his fitness in time to represent Paraguay at the 2026 World Cup.