Newcastle lineup vs. Brighton: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture as Anthony Gordon decision made

By Ben Knapton | 30 Apr 2026 08:16 , Last updated: 30 Apr 2026 08:17

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon could make his return from injury in Saturday's Premier League showdown with Brighton & Hove Albion at St James' Park.

The England international missed last weekend's 1-0 defeat to Arsenal due to a groin concern, although Eddie Howe remarked pre-game that he would likely be fine for Brighton.

Howe is yet to face the media this week, but there is optimism that Gordon will be able to take his place on the left-hand side of the attack, demoting Jacob Ramsey to the bench in the process.

Harvey Barnes could also be restored to the right flank over Jacob Murphy, but Will Osula should be retained up top over Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa, who missed a golden chance to level matters at the Emirates last weekend.

Howe now has the luxury of selecting his first-choice midfield following Joelinton's return from a two-game suspension, so the Brazilian should join compatriot Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali in the engine room.

However, Tino Livramento will miss out with a groin injury, meaning a straight shootout between Lewis Miley and Kieran Trippier for the right-back slot - a battle that the former should win.

Dan Burn is likely to cede his place to Lewis Hall, though, while Aaron Ramsdale should immediately displace Nick Pope in goal after the latter escaped a sending-off for fouling Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres close to the halfway line.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Ramsdale; Miley, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Barnes, Osula, Gordon

> Click here to see how Brighton could line up against Newcastle