Team News: Newcastle vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Still in with a shot of qualifying for the Champions League, Brighton & Hove Albion make the long trek north to face Newcastle United in Saturday's Premier League clash at St James' Park.
The Seagulls slaughtered Chelsea 3-0 last time out, while the Magpies were edged out 1-0 by leaders Arsenal, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.
NEWCASTLE vs. BRIGHTON
NEWCASTLE
Out: Fabian Schar (foot), Tino Livramento (groin), Emil Krafth (knee)
Doubtful: Anthony Gordon (groin)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ramsdale; Miley, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Barnes, Osula, Gordon
BRIGHTON
Out: Adam Webster (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Diego Gomez (knee), Solly March (muscle), James Milner (muscle)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Boscagli, Kadioglu; Baleba, Gross; Minteh, Hinshelwood, Mitoma; Welbeck