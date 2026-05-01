Premier League Gameweek 35
Newcastle
May 2, 2026 3.00pm
St. James' Park
Brighton

Team News: Newcastle vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Newcastle vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Every Second Media

Still in with a shot of qualifying for the Champions League, Brighton & Hove Albion make the long trek north to face Newcastle United in Saturday's Premier League clash at St James' Park.

The Seagulls slaughtered Chelsea 3-0 last time out, while the Magpies were edged out 1-0 by leaders Arsenal, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.

NEWCASTLE vs. BRIGHTON

NEWCASTLE

Out: Fabian Schar (foot), Tino Livramento (groin), Emil Krafth (knee)

Doubtful: Anthony Gordon (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ramsdale; Miley, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Barnes, Osula, Gordon

BRIGHTON

Out: Adam Webster (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Diego Gomez (knee), Solly March (muscle), James Milner (muscle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Boscagli, Kadioglu; Baleba, Gross; Minteh, Hinshelwood, Mitoma; Welbeck

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