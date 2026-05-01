Anthony Gordon latest: Newcastle boss Eddie Howe issues fresh injury update amid ‘concrete’ transfer claims

By Oliver Thomas | 01 May 2026 13:00 , Last updated: 01 May 2026 13:01

Eddie Howe has provided a fresh update on the fitness of Newcastle United attacker Anthony Gordon ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park.

The 25-year-old has been one of the Magpies standout performers this season, scoring a team-high 17 goals and registering five assists in 46 games across all competitions.

However, Gordon has missed Newcastle’s last two Premier League matches – defeats to Bournemouth and Arsenal – with a hip injury at a time when speculation over his future at the club is rife.

The England international is believed to be open to a new challenge now that Newcastle are set to miss out on European qualification, and the club are prepared to cash in on the versatile attacker if they receive a suitable offer.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that Gordon has ‘concrete chances’ to leave Newcastle this summer, with Bayern Munich initiating contacts to be informed of his availability in February.

Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in Gordon, while Romano has said that other Premier League clubs could join the race, though Liverpool are one team who are yet to register a concrete interest.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Concerns over Gordon’s fitness and speculation over his future has raised to question of whether he will ever play for Newcastle again.

Howe insisted last week that Gordon is indeed injured and strongly played down suggestions that his absence was down to the player wanting to leave.

Reports emerged earlier this week that Gordon has made progress in his recovery from a hip injury and has returned to team training.

Gordon could return to Newcastle squad for Brighton clash

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Howe confirmed that Gordon could be in contention to feature in Newcastle’s matchday squad against Brighton.

"He did part of a session on Wednesday,” Howe told reporters. “It was great to see him back on the pitch. He's a player of huge quality and one that we've missed.

"We'll make an assessment on his fitness closer to the game and see what he gets through today."

Gordon is under contract at Newcastle until June 2030, and should the club decide to sell the attacker, is it understood that they would want to receive at least double the £45m they spent to sign him from Everton in January 2023.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Newcastle trio still out injured, but Joelinton is available

While Gordon’s availability for Saturday remains uncertain, Tino Livramento (thigh), Fabian Schar (ankle) and Emil Krafth (knee) all remain sidelined with injuries.

However, Joelinton is available to return from a two-match suspension and Howe is delighted to welcome back the Brazilian to the first-team fold.

"Joey's a massive part of what we do," said Howe. "He's got that will to win and that determination to fight for everything. Every loose ball, every duel. He's there from the beginning of the game till the end.

"He's got that mentality that we need more of. He's the one setting the standards so, when he's not playing, I think we miss something, his unique qualities, and it'll be great to have him back available."

Languishing 14th in the Premier League table and six points behind the top half, Newcastle will be looking to end a four-game losing run when they play host to sixth-placed Brighton, who have won four of their last five matches.