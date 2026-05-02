Man United close door on fresh Casemiro contract as 'favourite' emerges for Red Devils star

By Matt Law | 02 May 2026 17:01 , Last updated: 02 May 2026 17:04

Inter Miami reportedly continue to work on a deal for Casemiro, with the MLS outfit determined to sign the Manchester United midfielder on a free transfer this summer.

Casemiro has been a vital player for Man United this season, coming up with nine goals and two assists in 33 appearances in all competitions, but the 34-year-old is in the latter stages of his time with the 20-time English champions.

The Brazil international will leave Man United when his contract expires at the end of June.

There have been suggestions that Casemiro's form could see him secure another new deal at Old Trafford, but those claims have since been rejected by Red Devils head coach Michael Carrick.

© Imago / PxImages

Inter Miami 'working on' deal for Man United's Casemiro

“It’s pretty clear – from both sides it’s pretty clear the decision (for Casemiro to leave),” Carrick told reporters after the 2-1 success over Brentford.

“It’s pretty clear, too, how much it means to him [playing for Man United] and probably the situation and the clarity of the decision has helped ­everything to be understandable for the ­supporters as well.

“Credit to him because he’s given absolutely everything and had some big moments for us, so all round it’s quite a nice direction for it to be taken.”

A number of clubs have been credited with an interest in Casemiro, with teams from across Europe thought to be keen alongside outfits from the MLS and Saudi Arabia.

© Imago / Sportimage

Casemiro will leave Man United on a free transfer at the end of June

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Inter Miami are currently working on a deal for the South American in the hope that they can win the race for his signature.

"Inter Miami keep working on Casemiro deal as priority target for the midfield, as revealed in March. The Brazilian remains in talks with Inter Miami, tempted by this option among all proposals," Romano posted on X.

Casemiro has scored 26 goals and registered 14 assists in 158 appearances for Man United in all competitions, winning the EFL Cup and FA Cup in the process.

Man United will bring in at least two central midfielders during this summer's transfer window, with Manuel Ugarte also expected to move on at the end of the season.