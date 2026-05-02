Who is in the EFL playoffs? Dates for Championship, League One, League Two fixtures

By Ben Knapton | 02 May 2026 17:14 , Last updated: 02 May 2026 17:14

The final day in the EFL is always one to savour, and 2025-26 was no different.

In the Championship, Ipswich Town's dominant 3-0 home triumph over Queens Park Rangers saw them join Coventry City in earning automatic promotion to the Premier League, breaking the top-two hearts of two rivals in the process.

Meanwhile, Cardiff City and Lincoln City were already confirmed as League One's silver and gold medallists, while Bromley, MK Dons and Cambridge United are third-tier bound.

But what about those who landed in the safety net? Here, Sports Mole runs through who will play in each of the EFL playoffs and when.

Who will play in the 2025-26 Championship playoffs?

Hull City, Millwall, Southampton and Middlesbrough will compete in the 2025-26 Championship playoffs.

Boro and Millwall were both in contention to sneak into the top two on the final day, but the latter finished one point off Ipswich, and the former dropped below Southampton into fifth courtesy of their draw with Wrexham.

Wrexham's failure to win also denied them the coveted sixth spot, which went to Hull thanks to their 2-1 victory over Norwich City.

2025-26 Championship playoffs schedule Friday, May 8, 8pm: Hull vs. Millwall (semi-final first leg) Saturday, May 9, 12.30pm: Middlesbrough vs. Southampton (semi-final first leg) Monday, May 11, 8pm: Millwall vs. Hull (semi-final second leg) Tuesday, May 12, 8pm: Southampton vs. Middlesbrough (semi-final second leg) Saturday, May 23, TBC: Playoff final

Who will play in the 2025-26 League One playoffs?

Bolton Wanderers were already confirmed to be in the playoffs before the final day, and they will be joined by Bradford City, whose 2-1 win over Exeter City also relegated their opponents.

Stockport County's 3-1 triumph against Barnsley also ensured that they would be in the post-season, while Stevenage beat Wigan Athletic 1-0 to deny Luton Town and Plymouth Argyle a shot at promotion.

2025-26 League One playoffs schedule Saturday, May 9, 3pm: Stevenage vs. Stockport (semi-final first leg) Saturday, May 9, 8pm: Bolton vs. Bradford (semi-final first leg) Wednesday, May 13, 8pm: Stockport vs. Stevenage (semi-final second leg) Thursday, May 14, 8pm: Bradford vs. Bolton (semi-final second leg) Sunday, May 24, TBC: Playoff final

Who will play in the 2025-26 League Two playoffs?

Grimsby Town had their playoff fate sealed ahead of time, and the Mariners will be battling Salford City, Notts County and Chesterfield for a place in the third tier.

Salford could have leapfrogged Cambridge United into the third and final automatic promotion spot, but their 0-0 draw with Crawley Town consigned them to the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Notts County's draw with Bristol Rovers sufficed, while Chesterfield bested closest rivals Swindon Town 2-1 in a crucial final-day contest to safely make it into the top seven.