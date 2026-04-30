Preview: Preston North End vs Southampton - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 30 Apr 2026 12:31

Aiming to end their 11th consecutive campaign in the Championship on a high note, Preston North End welcome Southampton to Deepdale for a final-day battle on Saturday.

The Lilywhites came out on top of a five-goal thriller with Sheffield United last time out, whilst the Saints are preparing for the playoffs after drawing with Ipswich Town earlier in the week.

Match preview

Due to their alarming consistency issues - failing to win back-to-back Championship matches since January 4 - Preston North End are guaranteed to compete in the second tier of English football for a 12th straight time next season.

Consecutive defeats to West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City recently contained all the hallmarks of a Lilywhites team already on the metaphorical beach, however, Paul Heckingbottom's men produced an excellent display at Bramall Lane last weekend.

Helping the Lancashire outfit to claim their 15th second-tier victory of the term, centre-back Liam Lindsay bagged his first-ever brace for Preston inside the opening 20 minutes at Sheffield United, with the visitors eventually winning 3-2 in Yorkshire.

Breaching the net of Bladesman Adam Davies during the second period, Aston Villa loanee Lewis Dobbin has found his Championship home with the Lilywhites after difficult spells at West Brom and Norwich City, providing 17 goal contributions across 38 appearances this term.

To the disgruntlement of the Deepdale faithful, Preston have claimed maximum points from just one of their past six second-tier home matches (D2 L3), with Saturday's hosts winning only three of their 13 home fixtures in 2026.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Despite being in the midst of a staggering 18-game unbeaten league streak (W13 D5) - the third-longest run in the club's history - Southampton are likely to feel slightly disappointed ahead of this weekend's trip to Deepdale.

The Saints were pipped to the FA Cup final by Manchester City in their final-four encounter at Wembley Stadium last weekend, and three days later Tonda Eckert's side could only manage a league draw with Southampton, ending hopes of automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Tumbling towards the final match of the regular season, Southampton know that a Championship playoff semi-final awaits them later in May, whilst the Tractor Boys and surprise package Millwall fight for second spot on Saturday.

Since losing second-tier expert Adam Armstrong to Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers over the winter, the Saints have leaned heavily on the attacking abilities of Finn Azaz, with the Birmingham-born forward scoring against the Citizens at Wembley last weekend.

Only champions Coventry City (55) and Ipswich (47) have collected more than Southampton's 44 home points in 2025-26, with the South Coast club enjoying an 11-match unbeaten sequence at St Mary's Stadium.

Preston North End Championship form:

D D W L L W

Southampton Championship form:

W W W W D D

Southampton form (all competitions):

W W W D L D

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Signed to fuel Preston's playoff-chasing ambitions, Callum Lang has managed just five appearances because of ankle and hamstring injuries.

Sidelined since the beginning of April, 2018-19 Championship winner Jamal Lewis (thigh) will be unavailable on the final day.

A key part of the Lilywhites' engine room over the past five seasons, Ali McCann is nursing an ankle problem at the moment.

Southampton boss Eckert is hopeful that defender Jack Stephens will be available for the playoffs after picking up a calf problem.

Battling his own calf-related issue, Kuryu Matsuki did not feature against Ipswich at St Mary's on Tuesday night.

Long-term absentees for the Saints persist in the form of goalkeeper Alex McCarthy (wrist) and midfielder Mads Roerslev (knee).

Preston North End possible starting lineup:

Iversen; Valentin; Storey, Lindsay, Vukcevic; Small, Thompson, Devine, Moran; Jebbison, Dobbin

Southampton possible starting lineup:

Peretz; Bree, Harwood-Bellis, Wood, Manning; Charles, Jander, Edozie, Azaz, Scienza; Larin

We say: Preston North End 1-2 Southampton

Following recent struggles at home, Preston will be looking to conclude their Deepdale duties with a standout success on Saturday afternoon.

Southampton will be desperate to continue their positive momentum and extend their 18-game unbeaten league run heading into the playoffs.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.