Preview: Preston North End vs West Bromwich Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 16 Apr 2026 12:35

Aiming to record back-to-back wins for the first time since January, Preston North End host crisis-hit West Bromwich Albion at Deepdale in the Championship on Saturday.

The Lilywhites secured an impressive away victory at Charlton Athletic last time out, whilst the Baggies shared the second-tier spoils with Millwall at The Hawthorns.

Match preview

Following a four-game losing run between late February and the middle of March, Preston North End have waved goodbye to their playoff dreams, now seeking to finish inside the top half of the Championship for a third time in the past four years.

Paul Heckingbottom's hopes of guiding his side to a top-12 finish were boostly significantly in the capital last Saturday, when strikes from former West Brom loanee Lewis Dobbin and winger Brad Potts completed a comeback triumph at Charlton.

Despite collecting a commendable eight points from their past four second-tier clashes, the Lilywhites remain in the dust of the playoff-chasing pack in the Championship standings, 11 points behind sixth-placed Hull City.

With two more home fixtures before the conclusion of their 11th consecutive campaign in this division, Preston will be looking to continue their good recent form at Deepdale, where they are currently two matches unbeaten.

The Lancashire side's search for consistency has ultimately cost them a shot at the Premier League this term, with the Lilywhites last recording back-to-back Championship wins in early January.

© Imago / Action Plus

Improving on the pitch and in the midst of a seven-game unbeaten run (W5 D2), West Brom have made national headlines this week following an alleged breach of the EFL's Profitability and Sustainability rules.

The division's handbook insists that any forthcoming points deduction must be applied before the end of the season, further complicating the Baggies' fight to avoid League One football for the first time in the 21st century.

For now, James Morrison's side are sitting two points above the relegation zone in the Championship with 46 points from 42 matches, looking to keep Leicester City and Oxford United in the bottom three.

In stark contrast to their woeful ways under the tutelage of former boss Eric Ramsay, West Brom have proved a tough nut to crack for second-tier attacks recently, keeping four clean sheets across their past five games.

Only Sheffield Wednesday (8) have collected fewer than Albion's 16 points from away matches in the Championship this season, however, the Black Country outfit are unbeaten in their past three outings (W1 D2).

Preston North End Championship form:

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West Bromwich Albion Championship form:

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Looking to wreak havoc against his former employers, Preston man Dobbin should start after two goal involvements versus Charlton last time out.

Also bagging a goal and an assist versus the Addicks, Potts will start on the right wing, with youngster Alfie Devine playing on the left flank.

The Lilywhites have a number of notable absentees at present, including Robbie Brady (muscle), Jamal Lewis (thigh) and Callum Lang (shoulder).

West Brom are struggling to find the net consistently without the attacking talents of Karlan Grant (hamstring) and leading playmaker Mikey Johnston (leg).

Chris Mepham remains sidelined due to a hamstring problem, meaning that Nat Phillips and George Campbell will form the visitors' centre-back pairing as they search for a third successive clean sheet.

Preston North End possible starting lineup:

Iversen; Offiah, Storey, Gibson, Hughes; Potts, Moran, Whiteman, Devine; Jebbison, Dobbin

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

O'Leary; Imray, Phillips, Campbell, Styles, Mowatt, Molumby, Diakite, Price; Maja, Heggebo

We say: Preston North End 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

Dumped out of the playoff race last month, Preston are playing for pride as the 2025-26 campaign draws to a close.

On the contrary, West Brom are fighting for their Championship existence, with a potential points deductions looming ominously overhead.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.