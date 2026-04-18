Man City vs. Arsenal predictions: Pep Guardiola to 'dance the dance' on Mikel Arteta's 'tactical straitjacket'

By Ben Knapton | 18 Apr 2026 16:43

Whether Manchester City vs. Arsenal truly decides the destiny of the Premier League title remains to be seen, but it is impossible to overstate the importance of victory for both Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta.

Two things are for certain; the Gunners will still be at the top of the Premier League table at the end of the day, and Man City will still have a game in hand, but nothing else at the Etihad is a guarantee.

Ahead of what is arguably one of the biggest Premier League games of the decade, the Sports Mole team selects who they think will come out on top between Man City and Arsenal.

Barney Corkhill, Editor - Man City

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This feels like one of those once-in-a-decade showdowns we sometimes get in the Premier League - a winner-takes-all tussle which will decide the destination of the title.

Of course, from a matter-of-fact point of view, that's not the case. Arsenal are six points clear and, even if they do lose on Sunday, they could still end that 22-year wait for the title. It doesn't feel like that, though, and the momentum is all with Man City at the moment.

Arsenal have only won once in any competition in the past month, a run which began when Man City outclassed them at Wembley in the EFL Cup final - more evidence that Pep Guardiola's men are simply more adept at getting the job done when it really matters than Mikel Arteta and his players.

Even when they did get the job done, like in midweek against Sporting Lisbon to reach the Champions League semi-finals, it almost feels as though they emerged from that game in a worse position than they started it.

It's a far cry from a month ago, when Arsenal were on for a quadruple; now, they are left in only two competitions and are arguably not favourites for either.

And yet, take the context and momentum out of the equation, and Arsenal could be just a month-and-a-half away from the greatest season in their history, celebrating being crowned as Premier League champions for the first time since the Invincibles, and Champions League winners for the first time ever.

Had they been offered a six-point lead and a Champions League semi-final spot in April at the start of the season, they'd have bitten your hand off.

That is the message Arteta needs to nail down - they are still in a very strong position, and they could effectively win the title this weekend; even a draw suits them much more than it does Man City.

However, it's easier said than done to ignore the context and momentum of the past month or so, and the way things are going right now, I have to back Man City to win and really take control of the title race - even if victory would not yet take them top of the pile.

Ben Knapton, Site coordinator - Man City

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Not only are Arsenal committing an alarming number of errors at the back, but the lack of an Odegaard or a Saka has significantly stifled the Gunners' creativity, to the point where their title dreams could crumble completely.

In contrast, all of Cherki, Antoine Semenyo and Jeremy Doku can run rings round the Arsenal defence - as they did in the EFL Cup final - and a well-rested Man City side have our backing to take control of the tantalising title race.

Matt Law, Football Editor - Man City

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The title race would be well and truly on if Man City beat Arsenal on Sunday, and I'm expecting that to happen.

Arsenal are nervous - there is no question about that - and there is no substantial pool of evidence to suggest that the Gunners can get over the line from this position, especially as they are being hunted down by a relentless Pep Guardiola team that have danced this dance before.

Arsenal deserve huge praise for what has been an excellent season to date, and it is worth mentioning that they can still also win the Champions League, but I'm finding it tough to see past Man City this weekend under the circumstances.

Oliver Thomas, Senior Reporter - Man City

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Sunday’s monster match at the Etihad is set to have significant ramifications for the destination of the Premier League title. In my view, this game is one that Man City must win and Arsenal cannot afford to lose.

Pep Guardiola’s men have found their groove in recent weeks and momentum is so important at this stage of a title race. The Citizens will rightly take confidence from their EFL Cup final victory over Arsenal and their statement wins over Liverpool and Chelsea that followed.

A draw for Arsenal would be a great result for Mikel Arteta’s side in what I expect to be a tense, cagey contest. However, I am backing Man City - unbeaten in their last 14 home league games - to triumph on the big stage and put the title race back in their own hands.

Joel Lefevre, Reporter - Arsenal

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All signs point to a City triumph this weekend, given how clinical and decisive they have been lately. That said, Arsenal are desperate and know they cannot afford to lose again, and we trust they will come out determined and eager to take this game.

There is much more pressure, it seems, on the Gunners, and they know that, which is why I expect a compact Arsenal to find a way. They’ve been humbled in recent weeks, and I expect to see the best version of the Gunners this weekend, which I think will enable them to put forth a total team effort and earn a much-needed three points.

Seye Omidiora, Reporter - Draw

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Arsenal are clearly running on empty, and their hosts have momentum, but no side can match Mikel Arteta's men at shutting a game down and sucking the life out of it.

While pundits may suggest that Sunday is a must-win fixture, it is, in reality, a must-not-lose. Given Arteta's apparent preference for cagey football and Arsenal's solidity out of possession, the Londoners may well play for a point at the Etihad.

Considering their defensive resolve when everything is aligned, the Gunners should eke out a draw to maintain their six-point advantage.

Anthony Nolan, Reporter - Man City

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Man City might not have been at their best so far this season, but Pep Guardiola’s side come into this potentially decisive game with a significant psychological advantage.

Arsenal have won just one of their last five outings - a narrow 1-0 victory over Sporting Lisbon on April 7 - a troubled run kickstarted by defeat in March’s EFL Cup final against the Citizens.

That poor stretch has seen the Gunners reduced to only two competitions, while the Sky Blues remain in with a chance of securing a domestic treble, having won three games on the bounce prior to Sunday and already collected the first of a possible trio of trophies.

To make matters worse, the Londoners have proven vulnerable to pressure on multiple occasions under Mikel Arteta, and with the weight of five fruitless seasons bearing down on this clash, Arsenal could stumble.

Jonathan O'Shea, Reporter - Man City

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There are plenty of psychological factors to consider - some would even argue that playing away could help Arsenal, who have been particularly nervy in North London - but City are simply playing much better football. Confined to a tactical straitjacket, the Gunners look increasingly limited in attack, just as their hosts have found a missing spark.



Not only that, but Pep Guardiola is a past master at getting his teams to peak at the right time, while Mikel Arteta's general air of desperation must concern fans of the Premier League leaders. Defeat may not cost them the title, but it will set up an anxious finish to what could still be a breakthrough campaign.

Nsidibe Akpan, Reporter - Arsenal

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The outcome of the Carabao Cup final has significantly shifted the narrative in Manchester City’s favour, and developments since the international break have only intensified the pressure on Arsenal, yet one crucial reality remains unchanged: the Gunners still hold their Premier League title destiny in their own hands — a situation that could evolve after Sunday’s showdown, something Mikel Arteta and his players are fully aware of.

Sunday’s clash presents a compelling contrast between a side riding momentum and another searching for consistency, but despite entering the fixture as underdogs, historical data and recent head-to-head records offer encouragement for Arsenal.

The Gunners have not suffered a league defeat to Manchester City since April 2023, maintaining an unbeaten run during that period, however current form has not favoured Arsenal, who are striving to end a 22-year wait for the Premier League title and must now deliver under mounting pressure.

In the reverse fixture, Manchester City adopted a surprisingly cautious low-block approach in the 1–1 draw, a tactical decision that raised eyebrows, but this time the expectation is that Arsenal may return the favour, prioritising defensive discipline and hoping to grind out a crucial result.

While a point away at the Etihad Stadium would ordinarily represent a satisfactory outcome for Arsenal, expectations around such an approach are already well established, and perhaps this is the moment for the Gunners to make a defining statement, not necessarily with flair, but with resilience and determination.

Regardless of how it comes, this feels like the right time for Arsenal to deliver, and an ugly, hard-fought victory may be exactly what their title challenge demands.

Saikat Mandal, Reporter - Man City

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When Arsenal take to the field at the Etihad, they will not only face Pep Guardiola’s side but also a wave of psychological pressure - the burden of securing a first win at City’s home in over a decade, the fear of “bottling” another title race, and the weight of expectation from millions of supporters.

For City, who have spent much of the campaign as underdogs in the race, this presents a perfect opportunity to close the gap. For Arsenal, however, it is a defining moment - now or never. The pressure is immense, and there remains a lingering doubt over whether Mikel Arteta’s side can rise to the occasion.

Marvellous Adepoju, Reporter - Man City

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Manchester City’s relentless home league form makes them favourites at the Etihad, where they are unbeaten in 14 league matches.

Boosted by a recent EFL Cup final win over Arsenal last month, Pep Guardiola’s side should excel in this high-stake six-pointer to close in on the Gunners at the summit.

Pedro Ramos, Trivela Coordinator - Man City

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A draw would already be a positive result for Arsenal in the toughest match of the season. More than the clash with the second place team, the contrasting form of the two teams could be a major turning point in the season. I think City, at home and accustomed to this challenge, will come out on top.

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for Man City vs. Arsenal: