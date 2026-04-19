Man City 2-1 Arsenal: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Cherki, Haaland inspire title-boosting Premier League triumph

By Oliver Thomas | 19 Apr 2026 18:40 , Last updated: 19 Apr 2026 18:57

Manchester City seize control of a tantalising Premier League title race after beating leaders Arsenal 2-1 in an epic Etihad Stadium contest on Sunday afternoon.

Four weeks on from their EFL Cup final triumph over the Gunners, Pep Guardiola’s side looked most up for it in a gripping first half in the Manchester sunshine, and their bright start was rewarded with a sublime opening goal from magical maverick Rayan Cherki.

However, Man City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma gifted Kai Havertz an equaliser just 107 seconds later, after the Arsenal forward deflected the dawdling Italian’s attempted clearance into the back of the net.

Donnarumma made amends for his earlier howler, though, by denying Havertz with a huge save after the break, shortly before Eberechi Eze fired a long-range shot against the inside of the post, with the ball rolling across the goalline.

The Gunners were ultimately made to pay, as Erling Haaland stepped up to fire Man City back in front on the 65-minute mark, netting what proved to be the winning goal and his 23rd Premier League strike of the season.

As expected, Haaland brilliantly battled with Gabriel Magalhaes all afternoon, and the latter controversially avoided a red card for throwing his head forward at the City striker during a heated exchange.

Arsenal pushed and pushed for a late equaliser, and it almost came through Havertz again, but his 95th-minute header flew narrowly over the crossbar, leaving Mikel Arteta on his knees.

Victory for Man City has snapped a five-match winless league run against Arsenal and has trimmed the gap at the top of the table to just three points.

With Guardiola’s charges breathing down the necks of Arteta’s men and still holding a crucial game in hand against Crystal Palace, Arsenal’s position at the summit has never looked more precarious.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Oliver Thomas live from the Etihad Stadium

© Iconsport The mandate was clear heading into this monster match: Man City needed all three points to stay alive in the title race, while a draw was more than enough for Arsenal to remain firmly in the driving seat for top-flight glory. Both teams were therefore under immense pressure to perform in the biggest Premier League game of the season - and arguably one of the most significant title showdowns in years - but it was Man City who held their nerve and rose to the gargantuan occasion, despite Arsenal’s best efforts to spoil the party. The Citizens outclassed the Gunners at Wembley in the EFL Cup final, and they reigned supreme once again on home soil to showcase why they are the masters at the business end of the season – their remarkable run in April over the last five years now stands at 30 wins and three draws in 33 league matches! In stark contrast, April is statistically Arsenal’s worst month under Arteta in the top flight (42.3%), and after recent stumbles - including the 2-1 loss to Bournemouth last weekend - the 'bottlers' label will be hard to shake until they finally prove they can cross the finish line. A jaded Arsenal squad is being hunted down by a relentless Man City outfit, who have now won their last four matches in all competitions by an aggregate score of 11-1 (beating Arsenal twice, Liverpool and Chelsea). All the momentum and confidence is with Guardiola’s troops, and the title race is well and truly on. With no Champions League distractions, Man City have what it takes to win a seventh Premier League trophy in 10 years under their colossus Catalan coach. MAN CITY VS. ARSENAL HIGHLIGHTS

4th min: Man City hit the post!

Haaland’s initial effort is blocked after meeting a cut-back from Nico O’Reilly. The ball then falls to Cherki and his strike from a tight angle is deflected off the post by Gabriel Magalhaes.

Rayan Cherki goal vs. Arsenal (16th min, Man City 1-0 Arsenal)

Rayan Cherki doing his thing ?‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/VsOlkpjcnu — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 19, 2026

Sublime from Cherki!

A headed clearance from Arsenal falls to Cherki, and he dances and weaves into the penalty box before slotting hoke a composed side-footed finish into the bottom-left corner.

Kai Havertz goal vs. Man City (18th min, Man City 1-1 Arsenal)

"WOAHHHHH!!" ?



Kai Havertz pulls Arsenal level in chaotic fashion! pic.twitter.com/A4ZjjDF921 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 19, 2026

What a mistake from Donnarumma!

Just 30 seconds after the restart, the Man City goalkeeper receives the ball from a throw-in and he dithers on the ball before Havertz closes him down and deflected the attempted clearance into the back of the net.

A freakish equaliser, but Arsenal won’t care!

60th min: Huge save from Donnarumma!

Marc Guehi is caught in possession by substitute Gabriel Martinelli and Arsenal burst forward on the break. Eze and Odegaard combine before the ball is slipped through for Havertz, but Donnarumma makes himself big and the German’s shot hits the City goalkeeper straight in the chest.

60th min: Arsenal hit the post!

Just a minute later, Eberechi Eze shifts the ball onto his left foot on the edge of the area and fired a strike against the inside of the post, with the ball trickling across the goalline and away from danger.

The Gunners oh so close to taking the lead!

Erling Haaland goal vs. Arsenal (65th min, Man City 2-1 Arsenal)

"Manchester City in charge, again!"



Erling Haaland powers through to find the back of the net ? pic.twitter.com/tt04wbQnaz — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 19, 2026

Man City retake the lead!

Just moments after two huge chances go begging for Arsenal, Haaland gets the better of Gabriel at the back post and powers home a left-footed shot into the bottom corner, after O'Reilly played the ball into the danger zone.

83rd min: Gabriel avoids red card after heated Haaland exchange

"He's very lucky"



Should Gabriel have seen red? ? pic.twitter.com/pDjN7OfvFB — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 19, 2026

After fouling Haaland in the centre of the pitch, Gabriel is pushed by Haaland before both players butt heads.

Gabriel then takes it a step (or a head in this case) further by throwing his head forward towards Haaland. Despite that, referee Anthony Taylor opts to book both players following their heated tussle.

Gabriel is a lucky boy!

MAN OF THE MATCH - RAYAN CHERKI

© Iconsport / News Images

A difficult decision to make, but Rayan Cherki - just - gets our vote after delivering another inspired performance as Man City's chief creator.

No Citizens player had more touches in the opposition's box (six), had more shots (three), created more chances (two) or completed more take-ons (two) than the Frenchman in the first half. He worked hard in and out of possession after the interval and was a key player in Guardiola's winning team.

MAN CITY VS. ARSENAL MATCH STATS

Possession: Man City 59%-41% Arsenal

Shots: Man City 12-8 Arsenal

Shots on target: Man City 5-2 Arsenal

Corners: Man City 8-5 Arsenal

Fouls: Man City 5-12 Arsenal

BEST STATS

10+10 - With 10 goals and 14 assists, Rayan Cherki has become the first player to reach 10+ goals and 10+ assists for Premier League clubs in all competitions this season. Magician. pic.twitter.com/Qisj4nN6Dx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 19, 2026

There were just 107 seconds between Rayan Cherki opening the scoring for Manchester City and Kai Havertz's equaliser for Arsenal. ? https://t.co/5Kkd6ij2dM — Squawka (@Squawka) April 19, 2026

No Man City player had more touches in the opp. box (6), had more shots (3), created more chances (2) or completed more take-ons (2) than Rayan Cherki in the first half vs. Arsenal.



And he scored the opening goal of the game. ⚽️ https://t.co/Ot6Hj2S66I — Squawka (@Squawka) April 19, 2026

Kai Havertz applied more high-intensity pressures in the opposition half than any other player in the first half (19).



Donnarumma did not see him coming. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/jjnAMUpIT8 — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) April 19, 2026

Only at Old Trafford on MD1 (126 vs. Man Utd) have Arsenal completed fewer passes in a Premier League first half this season than today (131). https://t.co/JFnjsOo369 — Squawka (@Squawka) April 19, 2026

Erling Haaland has now scored six goals in eight Premier League games against Arsenal.



Only Sergio Agüero (8 in 15 games) and Kevin De Bruyne (8 in 16 games) have netted more in Premier League matches between Arsenal and Manchester City (for both teams). ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/2MK6qMa0zJ — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) April 19, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Man City could draw level on points with Arsenal at the top of the table if they beat relegation-threatened Burnley at Turf Moor next Wednesday night.

However, the Gunners could re-establish their three-point advantage with a victory over an out-of-form Newcastle United outfit at the Emirates Stadium next Saturday.