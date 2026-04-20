Man City 2-1 Arsenal: Erling Haaland equals Diogo Jota record, closes in on Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne with vital winner

By Oliver Thomas | 20 Apr 2026 08:40 , Last updated: 20 Apr 2026 08:45

Erling Haaland has equalled a record held by the late Diogo Jota after scoring the match-winner in Manchester City’s 2-1 victory over Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

The Norwegian striker boosted his chances of fending off competition from Igor Thiago for this season’s Golden Boot after netting his 23rd league goal of the season midway through the second half of an epic Etihad Stadium encounter.

Haaland enjoyed his battle with Gabriel Magalhaes all afternoon and he successfully beat the Brazilian to the ball at the back post before firing home a left-footed shot into the bottom corner, sparking wild scenes from the home supporters.

Man City’s No.9 has now scored five goals across his last three appearances at the Etihad, including a hat-trick in the FA Cup quarter-final win over Liverpool and a strike in the Champions League loss to Real Madrid.

Haaland has also become the second player to score in four successive Premier League matches against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, after former Liverpool forward Jota between September 2020 and March 2022.

In total, the 25-year-old has scored six goals in eight Premier League games against Arsenal, with only Sergio Aguero (eight in 15 games) and Kevin De Bruyne (eight in 16 games) having netted more in top-flight battles between both teams.

Man City 2-1 Arsenal: ‘Haaland fought like an animal’

Man City manager Pep Guardiola paid tribute to Haaland after the match and talked up his physical battle with Arsenal defenders Gabriel and William Saliba.

“I would not like to be Erling Haaland to battle Saliba or Gabriel, the Catalan told reporters.

“I would prefer to read a book. Deal with that, but he handled it. It’s the best two teams in England and I think it was a good advert for football in England.

“I would be satisfied with a draw or defeat. I am an age that when I see what I saw, what can I say? I cannot complain and I am so proud because they are top.”

Captain Bernardo Silva was also full of praise for Haaland, telling Sky Sports: “Erling was fantastic today, fighting for every ball.

“It's not easy with two centre-backs that strong, and he was unbelievable. Thank you so much, Big Erl. Apart from the goal, that he always scores, today he fought like an animal.”

Haaland now ranks first among Premier League players for minutes per goal/assist in all competitions this season (99) having recorded 34 goals and seven assists in 46 games.

The prolific striker will hope to add to his tally when the Citizens travel to Burnley on Wednesday, with Guardiola’s side aiming to climb to the top of the table on goal difference with a victory.