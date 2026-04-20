Burnley lineup vs. Man City: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 20 Apr 2026 18:05 , Last updated: 20 Apr 2026 18:49

Relegation-threatened Burnley could be without up to six players for Wednesday's Premier League clash with title-chasing Manchester City at Turf Moor.

Josh Cullen, Zeki Amdouni (both knee), Connor Roberts (calf), Hannibal Mejbri and Jordan Beyer (both thigh) all remain sidelined with injuries, while Axel Tuanzebe (heel) is doubtful.

Considering that Burnley capitulated in the second half against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, conceding four goals in the final half-hour of a 4-1 defeat, and are now preparing to face a red-hot Man City outfit, head coach Scott Parker may be tempted to revert to a back five, even though this is game the Clarets can ill-afford not to win.

Veteran defender Kyle Walker is expected to face his former club and could be deployed as a right wing-back, with Quilindschy Hartman operating on the opposite flank.

Maxime Esteve - who scored two own goals in a 5-1 loss at Man City earlier this season - and Hjalmar Ekdal both started at centre-back last time out, and they could be joined in the first XI by either Josh Laurent or Bashir Humphreys should Parker select three central defenders.

James Ward-Prowse, Florentino Luis and Lesley Ugochukwu could all retain their places in centre-midfield, while Jaidon Anthony is the most likely candidate to provide support in attack for top scorer Zian Flemming, who netted his ninth Premier League goal of the season last weekend.

Burnley possible starting lineup: Dubravka; Walker, Ekdal, Laurent, Esteve, Hartman; Florentino, Ugochukwu, Ward-Prowse; Anthony, Flemming

> Click here to see how Manchester City could line up against Burnley