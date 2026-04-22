Man United transfer news: Michael Carrick fear as European giant would 'love' to sign Premier League midfield target

By Lewis Nolan | 22 Apr 2026 19:19

Paris Saint-Germain have entered the race for Manchester United target Mateus Fernandes, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils won 1-0 against Chelsea on Saturday in the Premier League, winning for the eighth time in 12 games under Michael Carrick.

With the interim manager reportedly in line to be appointed permanently, fans have started to eagerly look forward to the summer transfer window.

United have been linked with West Ham United star Mateus Fernandes, who could be signed for a modest sum should the Hammers suffer relegation.

However, Foot Mercato claim that PSG have made contact with the player's representatives over a potential move this summer, and such a move would disrupt Man United's plans.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Mateus Fernandes assessed: Why Manchester United want West Ham star

United know that midfielder Casemiro will leave in the summer upon the expiry of his contract, and heading into 2026-27 with just Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte would be foolish.

The former is likely to start next season in the middle of the pitch, but his carrying abilities must be complemented by someone with a strong passing ability.

Fernandes does not play in a particularly expansive system at West Ham, but he still averages more accurate passes (36.9) and key passes (1.0) per game than Mainoo (29.6 and 0.7).

It should also be noted that the 21-year-old is excellent out of possession, and his tenacity without the ball may help cover for some of Mainoo's defensive deficiencies.

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Can Man United beat PSG to Mateus Fernandes?

Manchester United look certain to qualify for the Champions League given they are eight points ahead of sixth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion, while also boasting the advantage of a game in hand.

A return to the top table of European football will be vital if the Red Devils are to beat PSG, though they may be able to convince Fernandes to join by offering him guaranteed minutes.

The French side already have the likes of Vitinha, Joao Neves, Warren Zaire-Emery and Fabian Ruiz in their squad, and it is difficult to see how Fernandes would fit in.

United will also need clarity regarding Carrick's future, and if they can stabilise the club at all levels, then perhaps Fernandes would be tempted to stay in the Premier League.