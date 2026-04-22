Man United's Michael Carrick position 'revealed' as Red Devils close in on Champions League qualification

By Matt Law | 22 Apr 2026 17:07 , Last updated: 22 Apr 2026 17:10

Manchester United will reportedly not make a firm decision on Michael Carrick until the end of the season, with the Englishman remaining in the dark when it comes to his future.

Carrick replaced Ruben Amorim as Man United head coach in January, and the 44-year-old has guided the team up the Premier League table and into third.

The Red Devils have won eight of their 12 Premier League games under Carrick and are on the verge of securing a return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign.

Carrick is the favourite to be handed the job on a permanent basis, but according to The Guardian, the club are yet to decide whether to appoint their former midfielder on a long-term deal.

The report claims that director of football Jason Wilcox will wait until the end of the season before informing Carrick of the final decision, which is yet to be made.

© Iconsport / Matchday Images Limited

Man United yet to make Carrick 'decision'

A lack of genuine alternatives to Carrick have strengthened the Englishman's position, with a favourite of Wilcox, Thomas Tuchel, signing a new contract with England.

Andoni Iraola is leaving Bournemouth at the end of the season, and the 43-year-old has admirers at Old Trafford, while Oliver Glasner, who will officially depart Crystal Palace this summer, has been linked with the position in Manchester.

Germany's Julian Nagelsmann is also admired, while Aston Villa's Unai Emery and Fulham's Marco Silva are outsiders for the position.

Carrick has previously revealed that he is involved in conversations with senior figures at Man United over the club's plans for the summer transfer window, although that does not necessarily mean that he will be a part of it moving forward.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Carrick is the favourite to be appointed Man United's next permanent head coach

Carrick said that he 'loves' being at Man United when questioned on his future after the team's 1-0 success over Chelsea on Saturday night.

“I love being here. I understand the situation, it's a bit out my hands. You want to be parts of nights like this, part of special things, create a team. I haven't got a timeframe," he told Sky Sports News.

Man United will be aiming to take another huge step towards securing Champions League qualification for next season when they host Brentford on Monday night.

The 20-time English champions will then take on Liverpool (May 3), Sunderland (May 9), Nottingham Forest (May 17) and Brighton & Hove Albion (May 24) in their final four league games of the campaign.