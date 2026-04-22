Nottingham Forest lineup vs. Sunderland: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Morgan Gibbs-White continues resurgence

By Seye Omidiora | 22 Apr 2026 16:37

Nottingham Forest talisman Morgan Gibbs-White will look to continue his sensational resurgence under Vitor Pereira when the Tricky Trees travel to the Stadium of Light on Friday.

The playmaker has been in clinical form with six goals in his last six Premier League appearances, matching his total from his previous 28 games combined.

Averaging a goal every 101 minutes under Pereira, Gibbs-White currently boasts the best such ratio of any Forest player to score multiple goals under a manager in the division.

Pereira is dealing with several selection headaches elsewhere, however, as Murillo, Dan Ndoye, Willy Boly, Nicolo Savona, John Victor and Callum Hudson-Odoi are all set to miss out.

A largely unchanged defensive unit should see Matz Sels start behind a back four of Ola Aina, Nikola Milenkovic, Jair and Neco Williams following the 4-1 thrashing of Burnley.

In the engine room, Ibrahim Sangare and Elliot Anderson are expected to provide the stability needed for the visitors' creative sparks to flourish.

Dilane Bakwa and Omari Hutchinson are poised to retain their spots on the flanks, flanking the irrepressible Gibbs-White in the final third.

The final attacking alteration should see Igor Jesus restored to the starting XI after the Brazilian found the net as a substitute during last weekend's emphatic victory.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Jair, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Bakwa, Gibbs-White, Hutchinson; Jesus

> Click here to see how Sunderland could line up against Nottingham Forest