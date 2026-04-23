Sunderland vs. Nottingham Forest: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matthew Cooper | 23 Apr 2026 16:28

Nottingham Forest will be looking to continue their good form when they travel to Sunderland on Friday.

The hosts currently sit 11th in the Premier League table, while the visitors are 16th and just five points above the relegation zone with five games to go.

Here, Sports Mole details how to watch the contest.

What time does Sunderland vs. Nottingham Forest kick off?

The match will kick off at 8:00pm on Friday evening in the UK.

Where is Sunderland vs. Nottingham Forest being played?

The match is being played at the Stadium of Light, which is one of the biggest grounds in the UK with a capacity of around 49,000.

Sunderland and Forest have only faced each other four times at the Stadium of Light, with the Black Cats having the best record with two wins.

How to watch Sunderland vs. Nottingham Forest in the UK

TV channels

Sunderland vs. Nottingham Forest will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK.

Online streaming

There will also be the option to stream the match live in the UK via Sky Go, Virgin TV Go and EE TV if you have a Sky Sports subscription.

You can also purchase a NOW TV subscription to watch the match, with daily and monthly options available for £14.99 and £34.99 respectively.

Highlights

Highlights will be available to watch on the Sky Sports YouTube channel and the official channels of both clubs. Match of the Day will also air highlights on BBC One from 10:30pm on Saturday.

What is at stake for Sunderland and Nottingham Forest?

With five games left to play this season, Sunderland do still have an outside chance of qualifying for Europe.

Regis Le Bris's side are just four points off sixth-placed Brighton and Hove Albion and have a game in hand which could prove vital.

The Black Cats head into Friday's game off the back of a dramatic 4-3 defeat to Aston Villa, which saw Tammy Abraham net a stoppage-time winner after Sunderland scored in the 86th and 87th minute to draw level.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last seven games across all competitions and have moved five points clear of relegation rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

However, they could still be dragged into the bottom three and Friday's trip to Sunderland is the start of a testing end to the season that will see them also face Chelsea, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Bournemouth.

A victory over Sunderland would be huge for their survival hopes, but it is worth noting that Forest have only beaten them once in their last seven meetings across all competitions.