Preview: Genclerbirligi vs Kocaelispor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 24 Apr 2026 20:48

Fresh from a memorable cup win over giants Galatasaray, Genclerbirligi will hope that result serves as a boost when they welcome Kocaelispor to the Eryaman Stadium on Sunday, as they bid to improve their survival chances in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Ankara side have lost each of their last five Super Lig matches and sit just above the relegation zone on goal difference, making that Turkish Cup win even more commendable.

Match preview

Genclerbirligi head into this clash under mounting pressure, currently hovering just above the relegation zone and struggling badly for form at a critical stage of the campaign.

However, the Ankara side secured a 2-0 win over Galatasaray in the Turkish Cup quarter-final on Wednesday, earning a semi-final date with Trabzonspor next month.

They will hope this proves to be a turning point in their battle for survival, having failed to win any of their last 10 league matches (3D, 7L), with their last five all ending in defeat — including a 2-1 loss to Galatasaray in their most recent league outing.

Their downturn in form can largely be traced to a blunt attack, with the Ankara side scoring just once across their last eight league matches — that solitary goal coming in the aforementioned defeat to Galatasaray.

Now, with three goals scored across their last two competitive matches, Volkan Demirel will hope his side can carry that momentum into Sunday’s game against a team that beat them 1-0 in the reverse fixture.

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo

Kocaelispor, meanwhile, arrive in a slightly more comfortable mid-table position compared to their fellow promoted side, sitting 11th with 36 points — 11 clear of the drop zone.

However, their recent form has also been inconsistent, as they have failed to win any of their last five league matches, losing two and drawing their last three.

They come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Goztepe, which followed an identical scoreline against Galatasaray and a goalless stalemate with Istanbul Basaksehir, highlighting both their resilience and their lack of a decisive edge.

Given the hosts’ struggles in the league, the visitors will see this as an opportunity to end their poor run, though their away form offers only cautious optimism, having lost seven of their 14 league matches on the road and picking up more away points than only four teams.

Genclerbirligi Turkish Super Lig form:

D

L

L

L

L

L

Genclerbirligi form (all competitions):

L

L

L

L

L

W

Kocaelispor Turkish Super Lig form:

W

L

L

D

D

D

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Genclerbirligi remain without several players, including Moussa Kyabou and Abdullah Sahindere, who are sidelined with long-term knee injuries.

Peter Etebo is also unavailable as he continues his recovery from a muscle problem, while Henry Onyekuru is also injured.

Zan Zuzek is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards, while Samed Onur remains doubtful as he races to recover in time from injury.

Kocaelispor remain without Muharrem Cinan, Aleksandar Jovanovic and Mateusz Wieteska due to injury.

Show is suspended following his red card against Goztepe, while Botond Balogh and Bruno Petkovic are doubtful for this clash.

Genclerbirligi possible starting lineup:

Velho; Pereira, Goutas, Kelven, Dursun; Dele-Bashiru; Mimaroglu, Tongya, Ulgun, Gurpuz; Niang

Kocaelispor possible starting lineup:

Oztasdelen; Oguz, Dijksteel, Smolcic, Rivas; Linetty; Bingol, Keita, Nonge, Agyei; Dursun

We say: Genclerbirligi 1-1 Kocaelispor

Both teams come into this match lacking confidence and consistency, which could lead to a cautious and tightly contested affair.

Genclerbirligi’s urgency may drive them forward, but Kocaelispor’s ability to grind out results suggests they could do enough to earn a share of the spoils.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.