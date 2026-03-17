Preview: Konyaspor vs Genclerbirligi - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 17 Mar 2026 22:48 , Last updated: 17 Mar 2026 22:54

Konyaspor and Genclerbirligi meet at the Konya Buyuksehir Belediye Stadium on Thursday evening, with both clubs desperate for points to avoid being dragged deeper into the relegation battle in the Turkish Super Lig.

The visitors arrive in Konya still reeling from a damaging defeat that halted their recent momentum, while the hosts head into the contest encouraged by a run of positive results in recent weeks.

Match preview

Konyaspor began the 2025-26 campaign hoping to secure a comfortable mid-table finish after ending last season in 11th place – instead, they have spent much of the year nervously glancing over their shoulders in a tightly contested relegation fight.

The Anatolian Eagles are already on their third manager of the season, with Ilhan Palut taking charge in early February, and while a mid-table finish remains achievable, the threat of slipping into the bottom three is still very real.

Currently five points clear of the relegation zone, Konyaspor have shown encouraging signs in recent weeks, collecting two wins and a draw from their last four league matches to ease some of the pressure.

They enter Thursday’s clash unbeaten in their last three games across all competitions, recording two victories and a draw, and their most recent outing saw them claim a dramatic 2-1 comeback win away at Kocaelispor.

The Anatolian side trailed until the 86th minute before Blaz Kramer levelled the scores - moments later, a controversial penalty was awarded and converted by Jackson Muleka to complete the turnaround.

The decision sparked chaotic scenes on the touchline, as furious Kocaelispor coach Selcuk Inan ordered his substitutes and staff to leave the bench area in protest, an action that ultimately resulted in him receiving a red card.

Such late victories often provide a psychological boost, and Konyaspor will hope to carry that momentum into this encounter against an opponent they have already beaten this season and have not lost to in their last three competitive meetings (1W, 2D).

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo

Just two points and one place behind their hosts, Genclerbirligi travel to Konya after enduring a difficult week and knowing that another defeat could drag them dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Sunday’s 2-0 home loss to Besiktas brought an end to a three-match unbeaten run for the Ankara side, which had included two draws and a victory across league and cup competitions.

The gulf in quality in that match was evident, as Besiktas dominated proceedings with 69% possession and 24 shots compared to Genclerbirligi’s 11, as the task became even harder for the hosts after they were reduced to 10 men in the 18th minute.

Since the turn of the year, the Wind of Ankara have struggled for consistency, managing just three wins from their last 12 matches in all competitions (5D, 4L), while they are winless in their last six league matches (3D, 3L).

One persistent issue has been their defensive vulnerability, as Genclerbirligi have conceded 38.4 expected goals against (xGA) in the league this season, with only five teams posting worse numbers in that metric.

Improving that defensive record will be a key priority for manager Levent Sahin, who has recorded just one victory in five matches since taking charge in mid-February.

Konyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

D

L

W

L

D

W

Konyaspor form (all competitions):

L

W

L

W

D

W

Genclerbirligi Turkish Super Lig form:

L

D

L

D

D

L

Genclerbirligi form (all competitions):

D

L

D

W

D

L

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Konyaspor will be without Ufuk Akyol for the remainder of the season after the midfielder underwent cruciate ligament surgery, having already missed a significant portion of the campaign.

Experienced left-back Guilherme Haubert Sitya and defender Rayyan Baniya are both doubts and will be assessed ahead of kick-off.

Genclerbirligi continue to contend with several injury concerns, as midfielder Peter Etebo remains sidelined with a muscle injury, while Abdullah Sahindere and Emirhan Unal are unavailable due to knee problems.

Moussa Kyabou is still recovering from a long-term knee injury sustained last year, and Zan Zuzek is considered doubtful for this fixture.

Meanwhile, Sekou Koita will serve a suspension after being sent off early in the defeat to Besiktas, ruling him out of the trip to Konya.

Konyaspor possible starting lineup:

Gungordu; Andzouana, Yazgili, Demirbag, Bosluk; Kutlu, Ibrahimoglu; Turuc, Bardhi, Olaigbe; Muleka

Genclerbirligi possible starting lineup:

Velho; Pereira, Goutas, Islamoglu, Thalisson; Dele-Bashiru; Traore, Gurpuz, Tongya, Mimaroglu; Niang

We say: Konyaspor 2-1 Genclerbirligi

Konyaspor appear slightly more confident after picking up positive results in recent weeks, while Genclerbirligi have struggled for consistency and remain vulnerable defensively.

With home advantage and improving form, the hosts could edge a tight contest, though it may remain close throughout.



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