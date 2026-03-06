Preview: Konyaspor vs Kasimpasa - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 06 Mar 2026 22:46

A relegation six-pointer in the Turkish Super Lig will take place at Konya Buyuksehir Belediye Stadium on Sunday as 14th-placed Konyaspor host 16th-placed Kasimpasa.

Although the hosts currently sit outside the bottom three, they are only three points ahead of the visitors, who occupy the first relegation spot, adding extra significance to an already crucial encounter.

Match preview

Konyaspor recently sent shockwaves through Turkish football with an impressive 2-0 victory over Galatasaray, a result that significantly boosted their hopes of survival as the season enters its final stretch.

However, the Anatolian side were unable to build on that momentum, suffering a 2-0 defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir last Friday, leaving them with just one win in their last 14 league matches (D6, L7).

Ilhan Palut’s men did respond positively in midweek, securing a 1-0 victory over Eyupspor in the Turkish Cup to book their place in the quarter-finals, a welcome boost in what has otherwise been a disappointing campaign.

They now head into a fixture that has historically favoured them, having dominated this matchup for nearly a decade, with Konyaspor having won eight and drawn eight of their last 16 meetings with Kasimpasa, a record that provides them with a psychological advantage ahead of Sunday’s clash.

Kasimpasa arrive in 16th place, and while a victory could lift them out of the relegation zone, their recent form suggests that achieving such a result will be far from straightforward.

The Apaches have managed just one win in their last 11 league matches – a 3-2 victory over bottom-placed Fatih Karagumruk – leaving them two points adrift of safety.

Emre Belozoglu’s side did earn a commendable 1-1 draw away at Fenerbahce, but they failed to build on that performance and were comprehensively beaten 3-0 by Caykur Rizespor in their most recent league outing.

Since Belozoglu’s appointment in early December, a genuine turnaround has yet to materialise, with the club recording only one win and two draws in 10 league matches under his leadership – as a result, the threat to their 14-year stay in the Turkish top flight continues to grow.

Team News

Konyaspor will be without Ufuk Akyol, who has been sidelined with a knee injury since October, while Blaz Kramer is unavailable due to suspension after accumulating too many yellow cards.

Rayyan Baniya is close to returning from a shin problem and could be involved, while veteran defender Guilherme will undergo a late fitness test ahead of kick-off.

Kasimpasa will definitely be without Haris Hajradinovic, who has been out with a knee injury since August and remains unavailable.

However, Kerem Demirbay, Rodrigo Becao and Emre Tasdemir are all doubts and will need to pass late fitness tests if they are to feature in Sunday’s crucial encounter.

Konyaspor possible starting lineup:

Gungordu; Andzouana, Yazgili, Demirbag, Bosluk; Kutlu, Bjorlo; Turuc, Bardhi, Olaigbe; Muleka

Kasimpasa possible starting lineup:

Ganniotis; Corekci, Opoku, Arousi, Frimpong; Baldursson, Kahveci; Benedyczak, Ben Ouanes, Diabate; Tosun

We say: Konyaspor 1-1 Kasimpasa

This clash has all the ingredients of a tense relegation battle, with both sides desperate for points.

Konyaspor’s poor overall league form suggests they may struggle to fully capitalise on Kasimpasa’s inconsistency, especially defensively, so a tight contest is expected, with neither side likely to take many risks.

