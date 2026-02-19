Preview: Konyaspor vs Galatasaray - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 19 Feb 2026 19:32 , Last updated: 19 Feb 2026 19:34

Ambitions at opposite ends of the Turkish Super Lig table collide on Saturday evening, as leaders Galatasaray travel to face relegation-threatened Konyaspor.

The hosts are winless in 12 consecutive league matches (6D, 6L) and now face the division’s form side, who arrive unbeaten in their last 10 Super Lig outings (8W, 2D).

Match preview

Galatasaray appear to have shifted into top gear at a crucial point in the campaign – on Tuesday night, they dismantled Italian giants Juventus 5-2 in the first leg of their Champions League knockout play-off at a raucous RAMS Park.

Trailing 2-1 at the interval, Okan Buruk’s side produced a devastating second-half display, with January arrival Noa Lang, on loan from Napoli, striking twice on his European debut, while Gabriel Sara, Davinson Sanchez and the returning Sacha Boey also found the net.

That result marked a fifth successive victory in all competitions, with the Lions scoring five goals in back-to-back matches after thrashing Eyupspor 5-1 in their previous league fixture.

The win ensured they preserved a three-point cushion at the summit over Fenerbahce with 12 games remaining, as Galatasaray edge closer to a fourth consecutive league title.

Next up is a trip to Konyaspor, a side they have defeated in each of their last five Super Lig meetings, a dominance that stretches to seven matches across all competitions (6W, 1D).

For Konyaspor, ending such a dismal sequence looks an increasingly daunting task, with the Anatolian Eagles yet to taste league victory since October while they sit precariously close to the relegation zone, just two points clear of the bottom three.

In a bid to halt the slide, the club turned once more to Ilhan Palut – however, he has yet to inspire an immediate revival, after an encouraging goalless draw with Goztepe in his first match back in charge was followed with a 2-1 defeat away at Alanyaspor last time out.

Following underwhelming spells under Recep Ucar and Selcuk Inan, there is hope that Palut — who guided the club to a historic third-place finish in 2022 — can steady the ship – nevertheless, results must improve swiftly to arrest their downward momentum.

There has at least been resilience at home, where Konyaspor have drawn each of their last five league matches at the Konya Buyuksehir Belediye Stadium, though another stalemate against such high-profile opposition would represent a significant achievement.

Konyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

D

D

D

L

D

L

Konyaspor form (all competitions):

D

D

L

W

D

L

Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig form:

W

D

W

W

W

W

Galatasaray form (all competitions):

L

W

W

W

W

W

Team News

Konyaspor’s only confirmed absentee is Ufuk Akyol, who has been sidelined since October with a knee injury, while Rayyan Baniya remains a doubt.

Yhoan Andzouana has created the most big chances for the hosts this season, and Jackson Muleka averages the most shots on target per match, with both likely to carry the attacking burden.

Galatasaray will be without Metahan Baltaci, who is suspended following his involvement in a betting scandal, while young defender Arda Unyay continues to recover from injury.

Mauro Icardi arrives in scintillating form after scoring a hat-trick in the Lions’ last league outing, while Lang’s brace in midweek underlined his immediate impact.

Victor Osimhen has registered two assists in each of Galatasaray’s previous two matches, and although he has not scored in his last two appearances, the Nigerian striker remains a constant threat.

Konyaspor possible starting lineup:

Gungordu; Jo, Yazgili, Demirbag, Bosluk; Kutlu, Bjorlo; Turuc, Svendsen, Muleka; Kramer

Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Sallai, Bardakci, Sanchez, Elmali; Torreira, Sara; Yilmaz, Icardi, Lang; Osimhen

We say: Konyaspor 0-4 Galatasaray

League leaders Galatasaray look unstoppable heading into this clash, and their dominance over Konyaspor only strengthens their case, as the visitors’ firepower should prove decisive.

Buruk’s men are scoring freely and brimming with confidence, while the hosts are stuck in a prolonged slump despite Palut’s return.

