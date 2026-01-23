Preview: Gaziantep vs Konyaspor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 23 Jan 2026 16:51

Two Turkish Super Lig’s out-of-form sides go head-to-head on Sunday as Gaziantep welcome Konyaspor to Kalyon Stadyumu, with both teams desperate to halt worrying runs.

The Falcons are winless in five straight league matches (2D, 3L), while the Anatolian Eagles have failed to record a victory in their last eight Super Lig outings (4D, 4L), adding extra pressure to this encounter.

Match preview

Gaziantep appeared well placed to challenge for a top-four finish after a promising start to the campaign, but their form has dipped sharply since December.

That downturn coincided with the off-field turbulence surrounding Burak Yilmaz’s brief resignation and subsequent reinstatement, which disrupted momentum at a crucial stage of the season.

With that episode now behind them, the south-central side will hope their recent 1-1 draw away at Galatasaray can act as a turning point – a game that saw Mohamed Bayo, on loan from Lille, give Gaziantep a shock lead in the 73rd minute, before a late equaliser from Baris Yilmaz denied them a famous victory over the league leaders.

Returning to home soil, the Falcons will aim to channel the confidence gained from that performance into a much-needed win, although recent history against Konyaspor offers little encouragement.

Gaziantep have lost their last two meetings with the Anatolian side, including a heavy 3-0 defeat in the reverse fixture earlier this season, and have won just one of their last six league clashes (1D, 4L).

That said, they remain unbeaten in their last two home meetings with Konyaspor (1W, 1D), which may offer some belief heading into Sunday’s contest.

Konyaspor’s recent dominance in this fixture could be tested, however, as their wider league form remains a major concern, with the Anatolian Eagles without a win in the Super Lig since October, going eight league games without victory.

Their last two outings ended in 1-1 draws against Kayserispor and Eyupspor, both sides currently in the relegation zone, with a stoppage-time strike from Jackson Muleka required to rescue a point against the latter.

Despite appointing Cagdas Atan in November to replace Recep Ucar, Konyaspor are still searching for their first league win under the new manager.

They currently sit 13th in the table with 18 points from 18 matches, but with only three points separating them from the bottom three, their margin for error is rapidly shrinking.

Gaziantep Turkish Super Lig form:

Gaziantep form (all competitions):

Konyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Konyaspor form (all competitions):

Team News

Gaziantep will again be without long-term absentees Salem M’Bakata and Ali Ablak, both sidelined with knee injuries.

Kacper Kozlowski and Myenty Abena missed the previous match, while Badou Ndiaye is closing in on a return after a spell on the sidelines.

Winter additions Denis Dragus and Nihad Mujakic were both handed immediate starts last time out, while Victor Gidado and Karamba Gassama made appearances from the bench.

Konyaspor’s only confirmed absentee is Ufuk Akyol, who has been out since October with a knee injury.

The visitors have strengthened during the winter window, adding Berkan Kutlu and Sander Svendsen in midfield, Deniz Turuc on the flanks, and defensive reinforcements Arif Bosluk and Mehmet Kaya.

Gaziantep possible starting lineup:

Gorgen; Perez, Kilzidag, Mujakic, Sangare; Ozciceck, Kabasakal; Kabadayi, Maxim, Dragus; Bayo

Konyaspor possible starting lineup:

Gungordu; Andzouana, Yazgili, Demirbag, Guilherme; Jevtovic, Bjorlo; Turuc, Svendsen, Muleka; Nayir

We say: Gaziantep 2-1 Konyaspor

Both sides arrive under pressure, and this clash feels finely balanced given their respective struggles, but Gaziantep will take encouragement from their spirited display against Galatasaray and may benefit from returning home, where they have been more resilient in this fixture, which is why we believe they will edge it.

