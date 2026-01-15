Preview: Galatasaray vs Gaziantep - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 15 Jan 2026 20:31

Galatasaray begin the second half of the Turkish Super Lig campaign on home soil on Saturday, as they welcome Gaziantep to Rams Park with the aim of strengthening their grip at the summit.

Cimbom finished the opening half of the season three points clear of arch-rivals Fenerbahce, and a strong restart will be crucial as they look to fend off growing pressure from behind.

Match preview

Galatasaray have set the benchmark domestically in recent years and are now chasing a piece of history – having lifted the Super Lig title in each of the last three seasons, Okan Buruk’s side are targeting a fourth straight crown, a feat they themselves are the only one to achieve between 1996-97 and 1999-2000.

The Istanbul giants made a flying start to the campaign, going unbeaten in their first 11 league outings with nine wins and two draws, but a brief dip followed in late autumn, when two draws and a defeat slowed their momentum, though a strong response saw Galatasaray close out 2025 with three consecutive league victories to remain top.

Statistically, they remain among the league’s elite, boasting the joint-most potent attack alongside Fenerbahce with 39 goals, while their defensive record is bettered only by Goztepe.

Buruk’s motivation will be heightened further after last weekend’s disappointment in the Super Cup final, where they fell 2-0 to rivals Fenerbahce.

Galatasaray have already been active in 2026, contesting two Super Cup matches and securing a 2-1 Turkish Cup win away at Fethiyespor, and those fixtures should provide sharpness ahead of the league’s return, particularly against an opponent they have dominated in recent seasons.

Cimbom have won each of the last seven meetings with Gaziantep, including a commanding 3-0 victory in the reverse fixture back in August, and they have kept clean sheets in the last two encounters.

© Imago / Seskim Photo

Gaziantep, by contrast, head to Istanbul seeking stability after a turbulent end to 2025, with the Falcons failing to win any of their final four league matches before the break, a run that included three defeats and culminated in managerial drama, with Burak Yilmaz briefly stepping down before being reinstated.

Their form then dipped further, suffering heavy losses in both the Turkish Cup and league — conceding five goals in defeats to Caykur Rizespor (5-2) and Istanbul Basaksehir (5-1) respectively.

Those results stood in stark contrast to their earlier seven-game unbeaten streak (5W, 2D) between August and October.

Despite sitting ninth with 23 points, Gaziantep did begin the new year positively with a narrow 1-0 cup win over Kocaelispor – however, their task on Saturday is a daunting one.

The Falcons have never won at Rams Park, losing five of their seven visits and conceding at least twice in each of their last five trips.

Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig form:

Galatasaray form (all competitions):

Gaziantep Turkish Super Lig form:

Gaziantep form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Orange Pictures

Galatasaray will have to manage several absences, as Metehan Baltaci remains suspended, while Ismail Jakobs and Victor Osimhen are away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Wilfried Singo is still recovering from a hamstring issue, Arda Unyay picked up an injury in the recent cup tie, and Lucas Torreira is suspended after accumulating too many yellow cards.

With Osimhen unavailable, Mauro Icardi is expected to spearhead the attack, while Leroy Sane — the league’s leading creator of big chances — should once again be central to Galatasaray’s attacking play.

Gaziantep are also dealing with disciplinary issues, as Kevin Rodrigues and Drissa Camara are both suspended.

Salem M’Bakata and Ali Ablak remain sidelined with long-term knee injuries, while Badou Ndiaye is nearing a return after missing several matches.

On the recruitment front, the Falcons have added fresh faces, bringing in Gambian youngster Karamba Gassama, Denis Dragus on loan from Trabzonspor, and right winger Victor Gidado, as they look to bolster their squad for the challenges ahead.

Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Guvenc; Sallai, Bardakci, Sanchez, Karatas; Sara, Gundogan; Sane, Akgun, Yilmaz; Icardi

Gaziantep possible starting lineup:

Gorgen; Guler, Kilzidag, Sangare; Ozciceck; Perez, Kabasakal, Kozlowski, Sorescu; Maxim, Bayo

We say: Galatasaray 3-1 Gaziantep

Galatasaray look well placed to restart their title defence with maximum points at Rams Park despite several absences, with their depth and home dominance likely to prove decisive.

The visitors arrive short on confidence and have historically struggled in this fixture, making another controlled Cimbom victory likely, with the hosts expected to keep their grip on top spot.

