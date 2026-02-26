Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'set sights' on 'controversial' move for £25m attacker

By Carter White | 26 Feb 2026 16:30 , Last updated: 26 Feb 2026 16:30

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Galatasaray attacker Yaser Asprilla during the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at the Turkish club from Girona, where he struggled to make an impact during the first half of the season.

Daniel Farke's side are preparing for the visit of a title challenger this weekend, when Manchester City make the trip to Elland Road.

The Yorkshire-based club are six points ahead of West Ham United in the relegation zone following an upturn in form.

Leeds have improved significantly since changing to a back-five formation near the end of 2025 under Farke.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Leeds 'considering' summer move for Asprilla

According to SportsBoom, Leeds are targeting reinforcements in attacking areas ahead of the summer transfer window.

The report claims that the Premier League outfit are considering a controversial move for Asprilla, who is currently donning the colours of rivals Galatasaray.

It is understood that the Turkish side have the option to purchase the Colombian forward at the end of the season from Girona.

However, a host of Italian clubs are also keen on the talents of Asprilla, including Juventus, Roma and Napoli.

It is believed that the 22-year-old is valued at £25m ahead of the summer trading point, representing an attainable capture for a Premier League club such as Leeds.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Asprilla's England experience

Asprilla departed his native Colombia for the first time in January 2022 to secure a transfer to Watford in the English Championship.

The 22-year-old was a relative hit for the Hornets, scoring seven goals across 86 appearances for the Hertfordshire club.

After recording 14 goal contributions during the 2023-24 season, Asprilla was rewarded with a move to top-flight Girona in August 2024.