Nicolas Jackson future: Striker handed new Chelsea escape route if Bayern Munich move falls through?

By Saikat Mandal | 01 Mar 2026 08:46

Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson in the summer transfer window as they look to strengthen their attacking options.

Jackson slipped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge after the Blues signed Liam Delap and Joao Pedro last summer.

The 24-year-old secured a temporary move to Bayern Munich on transfer deadline day, with the Bavarian giants holding an option to sign him permanently for £56.2m under certain terms and conditions.

However, the Senegal international has struggled for regular game time at Bayern and has been unable to displace Harry Kane, who has been in phenomenal form this season, from Vincent Kompany’s starting line-up.

Nicolas Jackson wanted by AC Milan?

© Imago / Thor Wegner DeFodi Images

Jackson has made only five Bundesliga starts and has reportedly grown frustrated with his lack of opportunities.

As the former Villarreal striker is unlikely to reach 40 appearances this season, Bayern would no longer be obligated to make his move permanent.

Recent reports even suggest that Bayern are unwilling to renegotiate a deal for Jackson once the current loan arrangement expires in June.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan could offer Jackson an escape route, with the Rossoneri identifying him as one of their top attacking targets for the summer window.

The report adds that Chelsea are likely to loan him out again with an option to buy - an arrangement Milan would be comfortable with and view as a potential bargain.

What does the future hold for Jackson at Chelsea?

© Imago

Jackson is expected to return to Stamford Bridge for pre-season once his loan spell ends, and it remains to be seen whether he can resurrect his Chelsea career under Liam Rosenior.

The striker is under contract at the Bridge until 2031, meaning Chelsea can afford to send him out on loan again if he does not feature in Rosenior’s plans.

The acrimonious circumstances surrounding Jackson’s departure last summer could influence his long-term future at the club, but a move to AC Milan may represent an appealing opportunity should the Italian side formalise their interest.