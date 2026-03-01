Curtis Jones future: Euro giants 'reignite' interest in Liverpool midfielder - should the Reds sell him?

By Saikat Mandal | 01 Mar 2026 08:09

Serie A giants Inter Milan are reportedly preparing to make a second attempt to sign Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Jones has risen through the club’s academy ranks, making 213 appearances across all competitions, and remains the only local player in the current squad.

Despite making 17 starts in all competitions in the 2025-26 season, Jones is not considered an indispensable member of Arne Slot’s squad.

Inter Milan reportedly attempted to lure the midfielder away from Anfield during the January transfer window, but a potential deal failed to materialise.

The England international is under contract until the summer of 2027, but he could consider jumping ship in the coming months as his game time has become increasingly limited in recent weeks.

Inter Milan to make another attempt for Curtis Jones?

© Imago / RHR-Foto

Bolstering the midfield is a priority for Inter Milan, who are looking to reshape their squad after failing to qualify for the knockout rounds of the Champions League this season.

The Nerazzurri are reportedly admirers of Jones, and according to Corriere dello Sport (via The Mirror), Inter are expected to make a second attempt to sign him in the summer on a cut-price deal.

Jones has also reportedly attracted interest from several Premier League clubs, with Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur all said to be monitoring his situation.

Should Liverpool sell Jones in the summer?

© Imago

Jones is a versatile and high-quality midfielder who can also operate at right-back, and selling him - whether to a Premier League rival or abroad - would make little sense.

A local player who understands what it means to represent Liverpool, selling him purely for profit would send the wrong message, especially as he approaches the prime years of his career and still has plenty to offer.

With the futures of Joe Gomez, Andrew Robertson and Ibrahima Konate uncertain, losing Jones - one of the more experienced members of the squad - could prove to be a poor decision.

Ideally, Jones should receive more game time going forward, and his long-term future may ultimately depend on how Liverpool plan their squad rebuild ahead of next summer.