Liverpool transfer news: Richard Hughes to sanction Curtis Jones loan exit under one condition?

Curtis Jones will reportedly not be allowed to leave Liverpool on loan if he does not undertake one specific action at Anfield.

In recent days, the Reds academy product has been linked with a surprise switch to Serie A leaders Inter Milan, who had identified him as a potential Davide Frattesi replacement.

The latter is supposedly being targeted by Nottingham Forest in the latter stages of the January transfer window, although his future may hinge on Inter's ability to sign a replacement.

Jones was understood to have been open to the idea of a move to San Siro, having struggled to usurp Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai to become an undisputed Liverpool starter.

However, the Reds could not fathom letting the Englishman depart - either on loan or permanently - given their current squad depth issues amid the fight for Champions League football.

Liverpool to sanction Curtis Jones loan exit if one thing happens?

Jones now has just 18 months left to run on his contract with Liverpool, though, potentially placing the Premier League champions in a tricky situation if he opts not to renew his terms.

Inter were originally hoping for a loan deal for the 25-year-old, but according to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool will refuse to sanction his temporary exit if he does not extend his contract on Merseyside.

Romano's admission suggests that Jones will be given the green light to leave on loan if he pens fresh terms, although the chances of that scenario unfolding before the transfer window slams shut are incredibly unlikely.

As a result, Jones looks set to remain at Liverpool for the remainder of the season, although Arne Slot, Richard Hughes and co will have a decision to make in the summer if no renewal is agreed.

The 2001-born midfielder has provided one assist in 30 appearances this season, and he was a late substitute in Saturday's 4-1 Premier League thumping of Newcastle United at Anfield.

In total, Jones has registered 19 goals and 23 assists in 209 appearances for Liverpool, winning eight major trophies since making his debut in a 2018-19 FA Cup defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Are Liverpool making the right decision with Curtis Jones?

A player's will can be important in transfer negotiations, but it is the job of Slot and Hughes to put the club first, and Liverpool would be making a grave mistake if they were to allow Jones to depart this month.

The 25-year-old has continually enhanced his reputation as a stellar ball winner and progressive passer; he has won possession the most times in a single Premier League game this season (15) and completed 122 passes against Eintracht Frankfurt on October 22, the most by any Reds player in a single Champions League match.

Jones's versatility - enabling him to function as an auxiliary right-back - could also come in handy while Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley are out, and Liverpool letting him go mid-season would be nonsensical.

However, if talks over a contract extension do not yield a positive solution, a summer sale would be the best outcome from a business point of view.