Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle United: Mohamed Salah sets Premier League record as Arne Slot receives top-four boost

By Lewis Nolan | 31 Jan 2026 23:15

Mohamed Salah's assist for Liverpool against Newcastle United saw him become the first player in Premier League history to record double figures for both goals and assists against a single opponent.

The Reds left Anfield with three points on Saturday, claiming a 4-1 victory against visitors Newcastle, with Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz and Ibrahima Konate getting on the scoresheet.

Winger Salah played a crucial role in Wirtz's goal, playing the ball back across into the middle of the box before the German playmaker found the bottom-left corner.

That was the Egyptian's 10th assist against Newcastle, and though he failed to score against the Toon, he still boasts an incredible tally of 10 goals against the Magpies in the top flight.

No other player in the history of the Premier League has managed to record double figures for both goals and assists against a single opponent, and fans will hope he can continue his form in the final third.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Is Mohamed Salah on the way back to his best for Liverpool?

Newcastle left-back Lewis Hall won a number of battles against Salah, but he still made the joint most progressive actions on the pitch (13).

It should be noted that the 33-year-old has now produced two assists and scored once in his last three games, as many goal involvements as he managed in his prior nine matches for the Reds.

Only Ekitike (12) has more goal involvements in the Premier League than the winger (nine), and there are signs that Salah is adjusting to his new teammates.

While it is fair to say that the forward has declined, if he can continue to reliably produce in the final third, then he could be a valuable asset in the remaining months of the season.

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Will Liverpool win the race for Champions League football?

Liverpool's win against Newcastle left them in fifth place with 39 points, and given the Premier League is likely to be awarded a fifth Champions League spot, the club may not need to finish in the top four to secure their place at the top table of European football.

However, the Reds could end the weekend in sixth place if Manchester United beat Fulham on Sunday, though even if United win and move into fourth, the gap to Chelsea in fifth place would only be one point.

The Merseysiders are set to host Manchester City on Sunday, and a defeat could dampen the positive mood amongst the fanbase after the weekend's victory.

As long as Liverpool remain within touching distance of the Champions League spots, then it would not be surprising if star players carried them into the top five, but the club must first show consistency in the Premier League.