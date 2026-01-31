Elche 1-3 Barcelona: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Lamine Yamal masterclass sends Catalan giants four points clear at La Liga summit

By Matt Law | 31 Jan 2026 22:01

Lamine Yamal was the star of the show as Barcelona recorded a 3-1 victory over Elche in Saturday night's La Liga contest at Estadio Martinez Valero.

It was Barcelona's teenage superstar who made the breakthrough in the sixth minute, but ex-Real Madrid forward Alvaro Rodriguez levelled the scores just before the 30-minute mark.

Barcelona went on to score twice more through Ferran Torres and Marcus Rashford, though, to secure a valuable three points in pursuit of the La Liga title.

The result has seen them move four points clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table, while Elche sit 12th, having suffered their eighth league defeat of the campaign.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Barcelona's high line continues to cause them problems, with Elche's goal coming from that avenue on Saturday, and it is a concern for the Catalan outfit at this stage of the season.

As has already been shown this term, better teams will exploit it, and Barcelona's defence could ultimately cost them when it comes to the biggest of trophies, but the Catalan outfit have such incredible talent in the final third of the field.

Yamal is a genius of a football player, and the teenager was the star attraction on Saturday night, but Rashford also made his point off the bench amid the speculation surrounding his future.

Barcelona have been able to move four points clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the summit with their success on Saturday night, and the pressure is now back on Los Blancos.

This was simply a case of job done for the reigning La Liga champions.

ELCHE VS. BARCELONA HIGHLIGHTS

Lamine Yamal goal vs. Elche (6th minute, Elche 0-1 Barcelona)

Barcelona make the breakthrough in the sixth minute of the contest, and it is Yamal on the scoresheet, with the Spaniard racing onto a pass from Dani Olmo before rounding the goalkeeper and finding the back of the net - the visitors have the breakthrough here.

Alvaro Rodriguez goal vs. Barcelona (29th minute, Elche 1-1 Barcelona)

Elche level the scores in the 29th minute of the contest, with Rodriguez taking advantage of Barcelona's high defensive line, finishing into the back of the net after being found by German Valera.

Ferran Torres goal vs. Elche (40th minute, Elche 1-2 Barcelona)

Barcelona regain the lead in the latter stages of the first period, as Torres finds the roof of the net with a powerful finish after smart work from Frenkie de Jong.

Marcus Rashford goal vs. Elche (72nd minute, Elche 1-3 Barcelona)

Barcelona score their third of the match in the 72nd minute through the substitute Rashford, who smashes home from close range following smart work from Yamal.

MAN OF THE MATCH - LAMINE YAMAL

It feels like every Barcelona game at the moment is ending with Yamal being given the man-of-the-match award, but the teenager just could not be denied here.

Yamal scored Barcelona's first before playing a major role in their second, and Elche just could not live with the Spain international, who also completed three successful dribbles.

BEST STATS

ELCHE VS. BARCELONA MATCH STATS

Possession: Elche 39%-61% Barcelona

Shots: Elche 9-30 Barcelona

Shots on target: Elche 3-8 Barcelona

Corners: Elche 2-8 Barcelona

Fouls: Elche 15-9 Barcelona

WHAT NEXT?

Barcelona's attention will now switch to the Copa del Rey, preparing to head to Albacete in the quarter-finals of the competition on Tuesday night.

Elche, meanwhile, will be aiming to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they continue their domestic campaign away to Real Sociedad next Saturday.