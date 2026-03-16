Arsenal transfer news: Gunners "closely monitoring" £70m Ben White successor who can do "everything"

By Lewis Blain | 16 Mar 2026 14:54

Arsenal are continuing to track some of the Premier League’s most promising young talents as they plan for the future under manager Mikel Arteta.

While strengthening the squad for next season remains the priority, the Gunners' recruitment team are also keeping an eye on long-term options who could eventually reshape key areas of the team.

Now, one highly-rated defender has therefore emerged as a player firmly on the club’s radar.

Arsenal among Premier League teams scouting Lewis Hall

© Imago

Arsenal are among several top clubs keeping a close watch on Lewis Hall following his impressive performances for Newcastle United this season, according to Caught Offside.

The 20-year-old defender has caught the attention of scouts from multiple sides after his recent standout display against Barcelona in the Champions League, which has further enhanced his growing reputation.

It's thought that the north Londoners are not alone in monitoring the situation, with top-flight rivals Manchester City and Liverpool, as well as RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund, also keeping tabs on the England international.

Why Lewis Hall is unlikely to leave Newcastle in the summer transfer window

© Imago / Every Second Media

Despite the growing interest, Newcastle’s stance on Hall is seemingly pretty clear: Hall is not for sale.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe views the young defender as a central figure in the club’s long-term project, and the Magpies are already planning to offer him an improved contract to reflect his importance.

Hall is currently tied to Newcastle until 2029, and club officials are determined to build around him rather than consider any potential sale. Even if negotiations were ever entertained, it is believed that discussions would only begin at around £70 million.

Lewis Hall could be the eventual successor to Ben White at Arsenal

© Imago

From Arsenal’s perspective, Hall’s profile could make him an intriguing long-term option, particularly with questions occasionally raised about the future of Ben White in Arteta’s squad.

Hall’s versatility and technical ability make him an attractive prospect for top clubs.

Howe has previously praised the defender’s wide-ranging skillset, saying: “He’s got these attributes, some natural, some coached, that make him stand out. His low centre of gravity, his ball manipulation in tight areas. He can do a little bit of everything. He can cross the ball, he can shoot from distance. He's got a lot of strengths that not many players in that position would have.”

While the Magpies appear determined to keep hold of him for the foreseeable future, it is easy to see why Arsenal view Hall as a player capable of developing into one of the Premier League’s elite defenders over the coming years.