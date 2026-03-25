Preview: Colombia vs Croatia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 25 Mar 2026 13:24

Colombia and Croatia are stepping up their World Cup preparations with a tasty friendly international this Thursday night at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, USA.

Los Cafeteros have not tasted defeat in over a year, while their European opponents will be looking to maintain their epic run of results, which has seen them claim seven wins from eight.

Match preview

Colombia missed out on the 2022 World Cup, but they have since come back strong by qualifying for the 2026 edition in sensational style.

Nestor Lorenzo and his men only lost four of their 18 qualifying games, while also scoring 28 goals - three adrift of top goalscorers Argentina.

The goals have kept on coming in recent months, with Los Cafeteros putting six past Colombia, four past Mexico, and even three past Australia in their last official outing.

Lorenzo’s side are unbeaten since their 2-1 defeat against Brazil last March, and the team are building serious momentum ahead of their highly-anticipated World Cup return.

Games against Croatia and France will provide serious tests for La Tricolor, and they will need it as they prepare to share their World Cup group with European giants, Portugal.

© Imago

Croatia are also stepping up their World Cup preparations by booking friendlies against Colombia, Brazil and Belgium.

The European nation secured podium finishes at their two previous World Cups, and emulating those achievements will not be easy for Zlatko Dalic and his men.

Captain Luka Modric and vice-captain Ivan Perisic have a combined age of 77, while other key players such as Andrej Kramaric, Mario Pasalic and Dominik Livakovic are all well into their 30s.

Young members of the squad will have an opportunity to shine during these upcoming international friendlies, and Dalic certainly needs them to step up ahead of this summer’s big tournament.

Croatia have never gone head-to-head with Colombia, but the South American nation is expected to offer a lot more resistance than their recent opponents.

Despite winning seven of their last eight internationals, Croatia’s toughest opponent during that run was Czechia, who are ranked 43rd by FIFA.

Colombia form (all competitions):

W W W D W W

Croatia form (all competitions):

W W D W W W

Team News

© Imago

Colombia have performed well in attacking areas over recent months, though Luis Diaz remains one of two players in the squad with 20 or more international goals.

The Bayern Munich forward has been in the thick of the action for the German club in recent times, and his experience will be pivotal for the national side.

Speaking of experience, captain James Rodriguez will be looking to bag his 123rd international cap as the Minnesota United star continues to be an important figure for the national team.

In terms of absentees, defender Yerry Mina is not in the squad and will not add to his impressive tally of 52 caps.

Croatia, on the other hand, still have a lot of experience in the squad, namely through the aforementioned Modric, Perisic and Kramaric.

Should Modric get some minutes over in Orlando, the AC Milan man will hit 195 international appearances.

In the goalkeeping department, there are two names without international experience, including Hull City’s Ivor Pandur.

Dalic could opt to provide some much-needed international minutes to Pandur or Karlo Letica over Dominik Livakovic, who has already amassed 71 appearances for Croatia.

Manchester City’s Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic are the big absentees for the national side as they continue to battle with injuries.

Colombia possible starting lineup:

Vargas; Arias, Sanchez, Lucumi, Cabal; Lerma, Rios; Quintero, Rodriguez, Diaz; Suarez

Croatia possible starting lineup:

Letica; Jakic, Sutalo, Caleta-Car, Stanisic; Modric, Moro; Pasalic, Vlasic, Perisic; Budimir

We say: Colombia 2-1 Croatia

International friendlies tend to be difficult to predict, as it all depends on the level of intensity.

Both teams are in good form, though Colombia are producing some tremendous goalscoring numbers, and we are backing that trend to continue.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.