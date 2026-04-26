Liverpool transfer news: Denzel Dumfries twist emerges as 'compelling' £21.7m offer planned

By Ben Knapton | 26 Apr 2026 18:21

Inter Milan reportedly plan to offer Liverpool and Manchester United-linked defender Denzel Dumfries a new contract without a release clause, dealing a blow to the clubs' hopes of landing the Dutchman.

Since replacing Paris Saint-Germain-bound Achraf Hakimi in 2021, 30-year-old Dumfries has been a key component of the successful Inter teams under Simone Inzaghi and Cristian Chivu.

The Netherlands international has scored 27 goals and set up as many more in 203 appearances for Inter across all competitions, winning one Serie A title, two Coppa Italias and also reaching two Champions League finals.

Dumfries is about to enter the final two years of his contract at San Siro, though, meaning that this summer could be Inter's last chance to recoup a sizeable fee for the experienced defender.

In February, it was reported that Dumfries's relationship with Inter Milan was 'nearing its end', and the 30-year-old had also switched agents in the hope of sealing a move to the Premier League.

Inter to present 'compelling' offer to Man United, Liverpool-linked Denzel Dumfries

© Imago

Dumfries's stance put Man United and Liverpool on red alert, and Inter will be powerless to let him leave if either party triggers the €25m (£21.7m) release clause in his contract.

However, in a fresh twist, SempreInter reports that the Nerazzurri are now set to offer Dumfries a contract extension with the release clause removed, but that is just one element of the renewal.

The report adds that Inter will improve the terms on Dumfries's existing £85,000 weekly salary, and they will also present a 'compelling' sporting project to the Dutchman, who is also being tracked by Aston Villa.

Dumfries allegedly wants to be a 'protagonist' at whichever club he plays for in the 2026-27 season, and the right-back could expect a far more lucrative pay packet in England than at San Siro.

Furthermore, Inter are not in the dark about Dumfries's desire to play in the Premier League, but they are not giving up hope of keeping him in Italy for a little while longer.

If the Nerazzurri were forced to consider bids, they would make a healthy profit on the £12.4m they paid PSV Eindhoven to sign Dumfries five years ago.

Would Denzel Dumfries be a good signing for Man United, Liverpool?

© Iconsport

With Joe Gomez potentially on the way out, Conor Bradley injured for months and Jeremie Frimpong struggling to adapt, a new right-back should be high on Liverpool's priority list this summer.

However, Dumfries's own fitness problems have held him back in recent years, as he has missed 44 matches for club and country since the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign due to injury or illness.

Meanwhile, Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui - while not exactly juvenile for footballers - are both younger than 30-year-old Dumfries, so the Red Devils would be better off targeting an up-and-coming right-back instead.

Furthermore, the Inter man is most comfortable as a wing-back as opposed to operating as an out-and-out full-back, so neither Man Utd nor Liverpool should lose sleep if they lose out on Dumfries.