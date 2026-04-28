Arsenal have major Viktor Gyokeres worry as quadruple injury update emerges before Atletico Madrid game

By Ben Knapton | 28 Apr 2026 13:18

Arsenal received a double boost and a double blow in Tuesday's training session ahead of the first leg of their Champions League semi-final showdown with Atletico Madrid.

The Gunners will make the trek to the Spanish capital for Wednesday's opening encounter, four days on from an unconvincing but potentially priceless 1-0 Premier League win over Newcastle United.

Eberechi Eze's stunning first-half goal propelled Arsenal to victory against the Magpies, but the England international then had to be withdrawn with a physical problem in the second half.

Prior to Eze's substitution, the luckless Kai Havertz was taken off during the first half with yet another muscular injury, albeit one that Mikel Arteta did not have a firm update on at full time.

Following reports of Arsenal being optimistic on the fitness of one of the duo, the Gunners took to the London Colney fields for Tuesday's training session, in which Eze was involved.

Eberechi Eze, Riccardo Calafiori in Arsenal training before Atletico Madrid clash

Eberechi Eze and Riccardo Calafiori involved in Arsenal training ahead of tomorrow's Champions League semi-final first leg against Atletico Madrid ?



Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Mikel Merino remain absent. pic.twitter.com/dgiqz46JR5 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 28, 2026

The 27-year-old affirmed after the victory over Newcastle that his injury was minor, and he is seemingly on course to board the plane to Madrid later on Tuesday.

In addition, key defender Riccardo Calafiori took part in the session, suggesting that the defender could also be involved for the first time since picking up a mystery knock during the last international break.

However, Havertz was not seen in the part of the session that Arsenal opened up to the media, and nor were Jurrien Timber (groin) or Mikel Merino (foot), although the latter is known to be missing for most of the season anyway.

Arteta will give an update to the media when Arsenal land on Tuesday evening, but the Spaniard is expected to keep his cards close to his chest when asked about team news.

Worrying Viktor Gyokeres stat emerges for Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal semi-final

© Iconsport / PA Images

With Havertz likely out of contention for the first leg, Viktor Gyokeres will almost certainly be promoted back to the starting lineup, unless Arteta throws a Gabriel Jesus-sized curveball.

The Sweden international netted twice in Arsenal's memorable 4-0 win over Atletico in the league phase, although neither of his goals were spectacular - one scuffed finish and one tap-in.

Furthermore, Gyokeres has failed to score in the Champions League during the knockout stages, and across his four such appearances so far, he has only managed six shots.

A total of 28 players have registered more shots than Gyokeres in the Champions League since the knockout rounds began - an unsightly statistic for away supporters heading into the first leg.

Arsenal must therefore attempt to generate more opportunities for their number 14, who in turn is under pressure to fashion chances for himself and react quickest when those moments arise.