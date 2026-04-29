Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal: Diego Simeone addresses Julian Alvarez transfer speculation ahead of Champions League showdown

By Matt Law | 29 Apr 2026 09:35 , Last updated: 29 Apr 2026 09:36

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has responded to suggestions that Julian Alvarez could leave the Champions League semi-finalists during this summer's transfer window.

Alvarez made the move to Atletico from Manchester City in the summer of 2024, and he has represented the Red and Whites on 104 occasions, scoring 48 goals and registering 17 assists.

The Argentina international has managed 19 goals and nine assists in 47 appearances in all competitions this season, including nine goals and four assists in 13 Champions League matches, with Atletico in the semi-finals of the tournament against Arsenal.

Alvarez's valuation is believed to be in the region of €150m (£130m), with Atletico aware of interest from the likes of Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

Simeone was quizzed on the speculation during his press conference to preview Wednesday's Champions League semi-final first leg between Atletico and Arsenal in Madrid.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Simeone: 'Transfer speculation surrounding Alvarez is normal'

"I'm not inside Julian Alvarez's head," Simeone told reporters.

"It's normal that an extraordinary player like Julian Alvarez is wanted by Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona. It's normal because he's very good."

Alvarez has played down the speculation surrounding a potential exit, calling the majority of the reports "a snowball of lies".

“I try not to give too much importance to what they say, because the truth is that every week new things come out, all kinds of new information”, he told reporters. “I try not to waste energy on that and to focus on what we’re doing here at Atleti.

“I try not to give too much importance to what’s said on the media, because it often starts becoming a snowball of lies. I can’t keep going out to clarify or deny everything that comes out all the time."

© Iconsport

Alvarez 'would choose' Barcelona transfer this summer

According to reports in Spain, Alvarez would choose to make the move to Barcelona over any other club during this summer's transfer window.

ESPN have reported that Barcelona have been in touch with Atletico to determine the conditions of a deal, with the Catalan outfit wanting a new number nine.

However, the release clause in Alvarez's deal is €500m (£433m), and it is understood that Simeone's side are planning to keep hold of the forward, with a new deal potentially being offered.