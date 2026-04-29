Preview: Bragantino vs River Plate - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 29 Apr 2026 21:21

RB Bragantino will host River Plate on Thursday in a third-round Copa Sudamericana group stage fixture set to be played at the Estadio Cícero de Souza Marques in Braganca Paulista, located in the interior of Sao Paulo state.

The encounter brings together two sides competing for the top spots in Group H, with Bragantino aiming to strengthen their standing on home soil while River Plate seek to consolidate their campaign and move closer to qualification in what is widely regarded as a closely contested group.

Match preview

RB Bragantino have endured a mixed 2026 campaign, balancing domestic duties in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A with their Copa Sudamericana run, and head into this fixture on the back of a 1-0 home defeat to Palmeiras—their sixth league loss—which has seen Vagner Mancini’s side slip to ninth place on 11 points, increasing the pressure to deliver a strong response on the continental stage.

In the Copa Sudamericana, Bragantino sit third in Group H with three points after a 3-2 win over Blooming that highlighted their attacking quality but also exposed defensive frailties, allowing their opponents back into the contest.

That inconsistency at the back remains the most concerning aspect of their play ahead of a clash against a higher-quality opponent, making defensive organisation an urgent priority before Thursday’s encounter.

Bragantino’s attacking hopes will rely on the experience of Eduardo Sasha and the finishing ability of Isidro Pitta, whose growing understanding could prove decisive in a match where efficiency in key moments will be crucial, especially with the team aiming to maximise their home advantage from the outset.

Despite inconsistent league form, Mancini’s coaching staff are regarded as among the strongest in Group H, raising expectations ahead of this contest.

A victory over the Argentine leaders would place Bragantino firmly in contention for top spot while also providing a significant morale boost across both competitions, with the Estadio Cicero de Souza Marques set to host a fixture of considerable importance beyond the immediate standings.

© Imago / PhotoCero5

River Plate arrive in strong form after a 3-1 win over Aldosivi at the Monumental on matchday 16 of the Torneo Apertura, with goals from Giuliano Galoppo, Facundo Colidio and Kendry Paez lifting them to second in Zona B with 29 points.

The result helped restore morale following their Superclasico defeat, although the performance again raised concerns about consistency across 90 minutes, with the team struggling to assert control before sealing the result late.

Under Eduardo Coudet, River began with a seven-match unbeaten run before suffering a 1-0 loss to Boca Juniors in the Superclasico, where a penalty from Leandro Paredes proved decisive.

That defeat unsettled the squad and drew criticism from supporters, particularly regarding selection decisions involving Galoppo and Colidio, leaving the manager under pressure to restore confidence ahead of one of the toughest fixtures in the group stage.

River currently lead Group H with four points and travel to Brazil aiming to consolidate that position and move closer to direct qualification for the round of 16, where only the group winners advance automatically while runners-up face a play-off against teams dropping from the Copa Libertadores, making every point crucial as a defeat could significantly alter the group dynamics.

Bragantino Copa Sudamericana form:

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Bragantino form (all competitions):

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River Plate Copa Sudamericana form:

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River Plate form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Bragantino head into Thursday’s clash with several injury concerns, as Davi Gomes, Guzman Rodriguez, Vanderlan, Fabricio, Fernando and Herrera remain unavailable, limiting Mancini’s options across midfield and attack, though he is still expected to field his strongest available XI.

Despite these absences, the Brazilian side will rely on collective organisation and home advantage, while also seeking to correct recurring defensive lapses that have affected recent performances.

The attacking partnership of Eduardo Sasha and Isidro Pitta remains their primary threat, with their chemistry expected to play a key role in pressing River early and creating scoring opportunities.

River Plate also travel with a weakened squad, as Sebastian Driussi, Juan Quintero, Fausto Vera and Franco Armani are all sidelined through injury, with Driussi’s absence particularly significant in attack.

Coudet has therefore been forced to reshuffle his lineup, aiming to maintain competitiveness away from home despite the missing players.

Facundo Colidio and Maximiliano Salas are expected to lead the attack, carrying the responsibility of compensating for Driussi’s absence while maintaining River’s offensive output.

Bragantino possible starting lineup:

Volpi; Hurtado, Henrique, Marques, Capixaba; Fernandes, Gabriel; Barbosa, Sasha, Mosquera; Pitta

River Plate possible starting lineup:

Beltran; Montiel, Quarta, Rivero, Acuna; Moreno; Galvan, Galoppo Subiabre; Colidio, Salas

We say: Bragantino 1-2 River Plate

River Plate arrive in Braganca Paulista as Group H leaders with four points and a strong record under Eduardo Coudet—six wins, one draw and just one defeat—having responded well to their Superclásico setback with a convincing victory over Aldosivi, demonstrating their ability to balance multiple competitions effectively.

Bragantino, by contrast, remain inconsistent, with three defeats in their last six matches—including a home loss to Palmeiras—and defensive vulnerabilities that could be exposed by a more clinical opponent.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.