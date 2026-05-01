Preview: Strasbourg vs Toulouse - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 01 May 2026 02:04 , Last updated: 01 May 2026 02:05

Seeking to keep the European hopes afloat, Strasbourg will welcome Toulouse to Stade de la Meinau in Ligue 1 action on Sunday.

The Alsace club currently sit eighth in the table following a 3-2 triumph at Lorient, while Toulouse are two places below them, drawing 2-2 at home versus Monaco the last time out.

Match preview

A place in Europe is still within reach, but the margin for error is slim for Strasbourg, who have four league matches remaining this season.

Gary O’Neil’s men currently find themselves seven points below a place in the Conference League next season, despite their strong form in the top-flight of late.

They have suffered just one defeat in their last nine league games, scoring three times in three of those previous four encounters.

Strasbourg will try to avoid losing consecutive home matches in this competition on Sunday after Rennes beat them 3-0 on matchday 30.

To surpass their points total from the previous Ligue 1 campaign (57), the Alsace side must win each of their remaining top-flight games.

Le Racing have won three of their previous four meetings with Toulouse at Stade de la Meinau, including a 2-1 triumph in this exact fixture a season ago.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

A side that have been stumbling down the stretch of the Ligue 1 campaign put together a valiant comeback at home last weekend.

That draw with Monaco was only the second time in 2026 that Carles Martinez had seen his team come back from a halftime deficit to earn a point.

At the same time, they are winless in their previous five games across all competitions, conceding three or more goals in three of those instances.

So far this year, the southern French side have yet to earn a single point away from home domestically against a club currently in the top half of the table.

They need five points from their remaining three league fixtures to surpass their total of 42 points from 2024-25.

On Sunday, Le Tef can win consecutive top-flight meetings against Strasbourg for the first time since 2005 after blanking them 1-0 at home in December.

Strasbourg Ligue 1 form:

Strasbourg form (all competitions):

Toulouse Ligue 1 form:

Toulouse form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

Over in Strasbourg, Aaron Anselmino is nursing a sore hamstring, Valentin Barco has an ankle issue, Guela Doue is questionable due to an illness and top goalscorer Joaquin Panichelli is out because of a cruciate ligament tear.

Sebastian Nanasi netted the opener for them against Lorient, with the other two coming via an own-goal from Nathaniel Adjei and a stoppage-time strike from Andrew Omobamidele.

Ankle injuries are likely to keep Abu Francis, Rafik Messali and Alex Dominguez on the Toulouse sidelines, Frank Magri is doubtful with a knee problem, while Yann Gboho is eligible to return from his suspension.

Jacen Russell-Rowe scored his first Ligue 1 goal last Saturday, with Emersonn levelling that match in the latter stages to earn his side a point.

Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Penders; Mwaga, Hogsberg, Doukoure, Luis; El Mourabet, Oyedele; Yassine, Amo-Ameyaw, Nanasi; Enciso

Toulouse possible starting lineup:

Restes; McKenzie, Cresswell, Nicolaisen; Sidibe, Diop, Casseres, Methalie; Donnum, Hidalgo; Russell-Rowe

We say: Strasbourg 2-1 Toulouse

After a disappointing loss to Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League this week, we expect to see a determined and strong bounce-back effort from Strasbourg on Sunday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.