Chelsea transfer news: Major Mike Penders 'decision' made after Xabi Alonso appointment

By Darren Plant | 20 May 2026 13:07 , Last updated: 20 May 2026 13:11

Chelsea have reportedly made the decision to include goalkeeper Mike Penders in their first-team squad next season.

While the Blues are currently still battling to earn a spot in the top eight of the Premier League table, one eye is already on 2026-27.

Xabi Alonso was appointed as the new permanent head coach on Sunday, the Spaniard tasked with trying to turn Chelsea into contenders for silverware on a regular basis.

Earlier this week, it became apparent that Valentin Barco could be viewed as the first player to join the planned Alonso revolution as he announced his exit from Strasbourg.

However, as per transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri, Barco will be joined at Stamford Bridge by another of his current teammates.

© Imago

Penders to get Chelsea chance

The report alleges that Penders will be 'fully-integrated' into the Chelsea first-team squad after the World Cup.

Penders is in line to be third-choice for Belgium at this summer's tournament before returning to Chelsea for pre-season training.

At this point in time, it is claimed that the 20-year-old is viewed as someone who will be deputy to whoever is regarded as Alonso's first-choice goalkeeper.

He is said to be of the opinion that he is ready to make the transition to life at a club of Chelsea's size.

During 2025-26, Penders racked up 52 appearances for Strasbourg in all competitions, recording a total of 12 clean sheets.

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla, Pressinphoto

Right move for Penders

Regardless of whether Chelsea secure European football for next season, Penders needs to experience a year in West London at this stage of his development.

The campaign at Strasbourg has proven beneficial, with the level of his performances earning him a spot in Belgium's World Cup squad.

Nevertheless, Chelsea need to determine whether Penders is ready to challenge or replace Robert Sanchez between the sticks.

Current second-choice Filip Jorgensen may also benefit from a season elsewhere. Although he has racked up 36 appearances for Chelsea across two seasons, the Denmark international has never held down a regular spot.

Furthermore, he has reached the age of 24 having only made 80 senior outings during his career.

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