Real Madrid vs. Barcelona: Jose Mourinho, Hansi Flick to go 'head-to-head' for 6ft 3in centre-back this summer

By Matt Law | 20 May 2026 11:15 , Last updated: 20 May 2026 11:19

Incoming Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho reportedly wants to sign Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni from under the nose of Barcelona this summer.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding Bastoni's future in recent months, with Barcelona believed to have identified the Inter defender as a leading target for the summer transfer window.

It is not a straightforward deal, though, due to Barcelona's financial issues, while it was recently claimed that the Italy international is giving second thoughts to a summer exit.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Bastoni's 'immense affection' that he receives from the Inter fans, in addition to the club's two trophies this season - the Serie A title and the Coppa Italia crown - have led to him reconsidering a departure.

© Iconsport / Spada/LaPresse

Real Madrid 'to battle' Barcelona for Bastoni signing

The report claims that Bastoni would be 'very happy' to remain at San Siro, although there remains a host of speculation surrounding his future.

According to journalist Miguel Serrano, Mourinho, who is set to be confirmed as Real Madrid's new head coach in the near future, wants Bastoni at Bernabeu this summer.

Serrano claims that an experienced centre-back will arrive at Real Madrid in the upcoming market, and Mourinho has made it clear to club chiefs that Bastoni, who stands at 6ft 3in, is his number one choice.

The 27-year-old has been in impressive form for Inter this season, scoring twice and registering six assists in 40 appearances in all competitions.

Bastoni, who has also been linked with Liverpool, has now won nine trophies during his time at Inter, in addition to reaching two Champions League finals, but he is yet to lift European silverware with La Beneamata.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

What will Real Madrid's centre-back options look like next season?

David Alaba's contract at Real Madrid is due to expire at the end of June, and it is likely that the Austrian will be leaving Bernabeu on a free transfer this summer.

Antonio Rudiger, though, is seemingly set for a new deal, with Mourinho believed to be keen to keep hold of the Germany international.

Raul Asencio is expected to leave this summer, but Dean Huijsen is viewed as the future of the Real Madrid defence and could potentially be paired with Bastoni early on if the Italian arrives, especially as Eder Militao is out until later this year following a hamstring operation.