Man United given 'green light' to sign Federico Valverde - spectacular transfer would turn Red Devils into title contenders

By Matt Law | 20 May 2026 08:33 , Last updated: 20 May 2026 08:35

Real Madrid are reportedly open to the idea of selling Federico Valverde during this summer's transfer window, with Manchester United said to be on high alert.

Valverde hit the headlines earlier this month when he was involved in a serious dressing-room incident with teammate Aurelien Tchouameni, which led to the former needing treatment in hospital.

The club captain was fined €500,000 (£433,000) by Real Madrid alongside Tchouameni, and he has since been absent against Barcelona, Real Oviedo and Sevilla due to the head injury that he sustained in the 'fight' at the club's training ground.

Valverde is also believed to have clashed with former Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso earlier this season due to his reluctance to feature as a right-back.

According to Onda Cero, Valverde could be stripped of the captain's armband this summer, with the midfielder's actions this season not being well-received by the club.

© Imago / PA Images

Real Madrid 'open' to selling Valverde this summer

Mundo Deportivo report that a transfer away from Real Madrid has not been ruled out this summer, with Man United said to be keeping a close eye on the situation.

Valverde has scored nine goals and registered 13 assists in 48 appearances for Los Blancos during the 2025-26 campaign, while his overall record for the club is 41 goals and 44 assists in 371 appearances in all competitions.

A move away from Bernabeu had seemed impossible due to his importance and standing at the club, but there will be huge changes this summer, with Jose Mourinho soon set to be confirmed as head coach.

© Imago

Man United 'given encouragement' in bid to sign Valverde

Man United want to sign at least two central midfielders this summer, but it is likely that three will arrive, as Casemiro is leaving on a free transfer, while Manuel Ugarte is set to be sold.

Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson is still believed to be club's leading target, but Man United should be going all steam ahead for Valverde.

There is no question that it has been a difficult few months for Valverde, but it is worth remembering that he is one of the finest midfielders in world football.

Valverde is perfect for the Premier League due to his all-action style, while he would also bring goals and assists to a Man United side that will be looking for a title challenge next term.

A lot would have to happen for Man United to sign Valverde - and it would also be an incredibly expensive deal - but the 20-time English champions should place other pursuits on hold in order to determine whether a move for the Real Madrid superstar is even remotely possible.