Aurelien Tchouameni breaks silence over Federico Valverde altercation as Real Madrid announce punishment for duo

By Matt Law | 08 May 2026 18:46 , Last updated: 08 May 2026 18:51

Real Madrid have announced that both Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni have been fined €500,000 (£432,000) following their altercation on Thursday.

Valverde and Tchouameni first clashed on Wednesday, but the situation was unresolved and further tension on Thursday ended with the pair having a physical altercation after training.

Real Madrid captain Valverde sustained a head wound which required a visit to hospital, and a 'traumatic brain injury' has led to the Uruguay international needing 10 to 14 days on the sidelines.

Valverde will therefore miss El Clasico on Sunday night, but neither player has been suspended, meaning that Tchouameni is technically available for selection.

“Real Madrid CF announces that, following the events that led to the opening of a disciplinary case yesterday against our players Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni, both appeared today before the case investigator," read a statement from Real Madrid.

© Imago / MIS

Valverde, Tchouameni hit with £432,000 fines following altercation

“During the appearance, the players expressed their deep regret for what happened and apologised to each other.

“They have also apologised to the club, their teammates, the coaching staff and the fans, and both have made themselves available to Real Madrid to accept whatever sanction the club deems appropriate.

“Given these circumstances, Real Madrid has decided to impose a financial penalty of five hundred thousand euros on each player, thus concluding the corresponding internal procedures.”

© Imago

Tchouameni issues statement as Real Madrid confirm punishment

Tchouameni has also since issued a statement on his social media account.

“What happened this week in training is unacceptable - I say this while thinking about the example we are expected to set for young people, whether in football or at school,” said the midfielder.

“No matter who is right or wrong, we should always look for the calmest solution to resolve a conflict.

"Above all, I am sorry for the image we projected of the club. I know the fans, the staff, my teammates, the management, everyone is deeply disappointed by the way this season has unfolded. But frustration cannot excuse everything.

“These incidents, even if they can happen in any dressing room, are not worthy of Real Madrid. Especially since Real Madrid is the most talked-about club in the world.

"Anyway, now is no longer the time to figure out who did what, who said what, or who was right or wrong. I acknowledge the club’s sanction and I accept it.

“We remain family, with disagreements at times but we must always put our objectives above everything else. I apologised to the group, and I also want to extend my apologies to all Madridistas. Now it is time to move forward, our focus is on El Clasico and on the season ahead, to bring the club back to the top, where it belongs.”

Despite some speculation over the last 24 hours, there is believed to be no chance of Valverde leaving Real Madrid this summer, while Los Blancos are also planning to keep hold of Tchouameni amid suggestions of interest from Manchester United.