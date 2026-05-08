Federico Valverde vs. Aurelien Tchouameni: What next for Real Madrid duo? Could either player be sold this summer?

By Matt Law | 08 May 2026 13:11 , Last updated: 08 May 2026 13:13

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to impose ‘unprecedented’ sanctions on Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni following the pair's high-profile altercation.

Teammates Valverde and Tchouameni had first clashed on Wednesday in what was described as a 'minor' incident, but the situation was unresolved and further tension on Thursday ended with the pair having a physical altercation after training.

During the incident, Valverde sustained a head wound which required a visit to hospital, and a 'traumatic brain injury' will lead to the Uruguay international spending to 10 to 14 days out.

Real Madrid have revealed that that disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Tchouameni and Valverde.

"Real Madrid CF announces that, following the events that took place this morning in the first team training session, it has decided to open disciplinary proceedings against our players Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouameni,” read a statement on Thursday.

© Imago / MIS

Valverde, Tchouameni could be facing 10-match suspensions and heavy fines for dressing-room incident

“The club will announce the resolutions of both cases in due course, once the corresponding internal procedures have been completed.”

Valverde has already been ruled out of Sunday's La Liga clash with Barcelona, and it is also highly likely that Tchouameni will be absent.

According to journalist Alberto Pereiro, Real Madrid are preparing to impose ‘unprecedented’ sanctions on both players.

The report claims that the duo could be banned for between three and 10 matches, which would carry into next season, while fines could reach 5% of each player’s gross annual salary, potentially as much as €500,000 (£432,000) each.

© Imago

Will Valverde or Tchouameni be sold this summer?

However, despite the incident, it is understood that Real Madrid are not planning to sell either player during this summer's transfer window.

Valverde's status as one of the captains of the club has allegedly placed more accountability on his shoulders.

Tchouameni's future has recently been the subject of much speculation, with Manchester United believed to be keen to sign the France international, but it is understood that Real Madrid are planning to keep hold of him at this stage of proceedings.

Real Madrid are 11 points behind leaders Barcelona in the La Liga table and need to win El Clasico on Sunday night to keep the title race alive.