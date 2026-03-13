All-time Premier League Manager of the Month list: Where does Man City’s Pep Guardiola rank after winning February award?

By Oliver Thomas | 13 Mar 2026 13:32 , Last updated: 13 Mar 2026 13:34

Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola has been named the Premier League Manager of the Month for February.

The Catalan coach topped a four-man shortlist also featuring Brentford’s Keith Andrews, Liverpool’s Arne Slot and Manchester United’s Michael Carrick.

Across five games in February, title-chasing Man City accumulated 13 points - more than any other team in the division - courtesy of four wins and one draw.

A 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur was followed by four successive victories, including a important 2-1 comeback triumph for the Citizens over reigning champions Liverpool at Anfield.

Man City then secured back-to-back home wins over Fulham (3-0) and Newcastle United (2-1) before concluding February with a slender 1-0 success at Leeds United.

Guardiola’s Manager of the Month prize is remarkably the first he has received since December 2021, ending a 49-month drought.

Guardiola overtakes Moyes, edges closer to Wenger on all-time PL MOTM list

Unbeaten in February ❤️‍? @ManCity@BarclaysFooty Manager of the Month goes to Pep Guardiola ? pic.twitter.com/1GiNMzwJJf — Premier League (@premierleague) March 13, 2026

The 54-year-old has now won the Premier League Manager of the Month award 12 times in total and has overtaken Everton boss David Moyes (11) on the all-time list.

Guardiola has moved up to third in the standings and sits three behind former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger (15), while Man United legend Sir Alex Ferguson leads the way by some distance with 27 monthly accolades.

Guardiola’s latest award is the second prize Man City have won for February, after attacker Antoine Semenyo was named Premier League Player of the Month.

All-time Premier League Manager of the Month list (since 1994)

© Imago / Focus Images

1st | Alex Ferguson (27)

2nd | Arsene Wenger (15)

3rd | Pep Guardiola (12)

4th | David Moyes (11)

5th | Jurgen Klopp (10)

= 6th | Martin O'Neill / Harry Redknapp (8)

= 8th | Mikel Arteta / Rafael Benitez / Nuno Espirito Santo (7)

Since arriving at the Etihad in 2016, Guardiola has taken charge of 371 Premier League games in total as Man City manager, winning 264, drawing 55 and losing 52, boasting an impressive 71.16% win ratio.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss is a six-time Premier League winner, with only Ferguson (13) ever winning more in the division’s history.