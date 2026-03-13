Antoine Semenyo: Man City, Ghana star joins exclusive club with Premier League Player of the Month award

By Oliver Thomas | 13 Mar 2026 13:10 , Last updated: 13 Mar 2026 13:35

Manchester City attacker Antoine Semenyo has been named the Premier League Player of the Month for February.

Following his £64m transfer from Bournemouth in January, Semenyo has seamlessly slotted into Pep Guardiola’s system and has made a bright start to life at the Etihad Stadium.

The 26-year-old scored three goals and registered one assist across five Premier League appearances in February to win the award for the first time in his career.

Semenyo began the month by netting City’s second goal in a 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur, before an instinctive finish and a smart assist were recorded in a 3-0 home win over Fulham.

The versatile attacker concluded February with a poacher’s finish that proved to be the only goal in an important 1-0 victory at Leeds United.

Semenyo follows in footsteps of Haaland, Yeboah, Ayew with PL award

Perfect start to life at @ManCity ?



Antoine Semenyo wins @EASPORTSFC Player of the Month for February ?

In total, Semenyo has scored 15 goals in the Premier League this season (five for Man City), with only Erling Haaland (22) and Brentford’s Igor Thiago (18) sitting above him in the race for the Golden Boot.

Semenyo fended off competition from teammate Nico O'Reilly, Arsenal’s Viktor Gyokeres, Brentford’s Dango Ouattara, Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Manchester United’s Benjamin Sesko to win the monthly accolade.

In doing so, he has become the second Man City player to claim this individual prize this season, after Haaland in September.

Semenyo has also become just the third Ghanaian to win a Premier League Player of the Month award, after Tony Yeboah (twice in 1995, March and September) and Andre Ayew (August 2015).

“Something I’ll never forget”: Semenyo focused on improving at Man City

“This is a brilliant moment for me. To win the Premier League Player of the Month award so soon after joining City is something I’ll never forget,” Semenyo said after receiving his prize.

“It’s been such an amazing start to life at this club. I am learning so much every day and I honestly feel I am already a better player.

“I have been made to feel welcome from day one, which means I have been able to stay focused on the pitch and do my best.

“My focus now is on continuing to improve and helping City to achieve the best possible results. We have so much to play for and I am really excited about this final period of the season.”

It is the second award Man City have won for February, after Guardiola was named Premier League Manager of the Month, moving him into third place on the all-time list.