Man Utd predicted XI vs. Aston Villa: Possible lineup for Premier League clash

By Carter White | 13 Mar 2026 16:28

Manchester United are prepared to call upon the services of defender Noussair Mazraoui for Sunday's Premier League match against Aston Villa.

The right-back limped off during the late stages of the defeat at Newcastle United last week but has since returned to full first-team training.

The Moroccan's availability means that interim head coach Michael Carrick could pick an unchanged back four, with Leny Yoro and Harry Maguire making up the central pairing.

Scoring his sixth Premier League goal of the campaign at St James' Park, Casemiro is likely to partner Kobbie Mainoo, who is fighting hard to get onto England's World Cup plane this June.

After sensational cameos off the bench at the beginning of Carrick's reign, Benjamin Sesko has made his way into the Red Devils starting XI in recent contests.

Man Utd's options on the wings are reduced slightly by the absence of Patrick Dorgu, who picked up a hamstring problem in late January.

Scoring the opening goal when the two sides last locked horns at Old Trafford in May 2025, Amad Diallo is likely to be forced to settle for a spot on the bench.

Manchester United possible starting lineup: Lammens; Mazraoui, Yoro, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo, Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko