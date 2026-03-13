Aston Villa predicted XI vs. Man Utd: Possible lineup for Premier League clash

By Carter White | 13 Mar 2026 17:54

Aston Villa are set to welcome John McGinn back into the Premier League fold when they travel to Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

The Scotland international has not featured in the top flight since picking up an injury during the match with Everton on January 18.

McGinn returned to the pitch for the Villans on Thursday night, making a 13-minute cameo during the 1-0 Europa League win over Lille.

Finding the net with a superb heading at Decathlon Arena, Ollie Watkins is preparing to lead the line for Unai Emery's men this weekend.

With both Youri Tielemans and Boubacar Kamara still on the sidelines, January arrival Douglas Luiz and Amadou Onana will make up the midfield pairing.

With McGinn unlikely to come back into the Premier League XI, Jadon Sancho could start on the right flank for the visitors.

That would leave the Scotsman as a valid option off the bench, where Tammy Abraham and Leon Bailey are set to reside from the start.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup: Martinez; Bogarde, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Luiz, Onana, Sancho, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

>Click here to see how Manchester United could line up for this fixture