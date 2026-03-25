Man United, Liverpool 'explore' summer move for Real Madrid star - but face competition from Juventus

By Ben Sully | 25 Mar 2026 00:55 , Last updated: 25 Mar 2026 00:59

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly interested in experienced Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger.

The Germany international has made 174 competitive appearances for Los Blancos since he arrived from Chelsea as a free agent in the summer of 2022.

However, there is a possibility that Rudiger could become a free agent again at the end of the season.

That is because the centre-back's current deal will expire at the end of June, although he could still be handed a new deal by the Spanish giants.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Man United, Liverpool eyeing Rudiger swoop

While a Real Madrid contract extension cannot be ruled out, Rudiger's situation has alerted some of the biggest clubs across Europe, including two Premier League heavyweights.

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Man United and Liverpool have both shown an interest in acquiring Rudiger's services ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

The report claims that the Premier League rivals have recently explored the possibility of bringing the former Chelsea defender back to the Premier League.

However, Man United and Liverpool are facing competition from record Italian champions Juventus.

The Bianconeri have already opened talks with Rudiger's camp over a potential free transfer, with the Italian side willing to offer a two-year contract with the option for a third season.

Juventus hope that head coach Luciano Spalletti could be a decisive factor in their pursuit, given his strong relationship with Rudiger from their time working together at Roma.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Why are Man United, Liverpool targeting a new centre-back?

The report suggests that Man United's pursuit of a new central defender will depend on Harry Maguire's future.

The England international is out of contract in the summer, although he is said to be close to agreeing a new deal with the Red Devils.

That would mean the club's recruitment team would have to assess whether they are content with Maguire, Ayden Heaven, Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro as their centre-back options, or whether they need to delve into the market to strengthen their backline.

As for Liverpool, Ibrahima Konate is facing an uncertain future at Anfield, with his deal set to expire in June.

Jeremy Jacquet will arrive from Rennes in the summer, but the Reds will surely look to bring in another defender if Konate leaves at the end of the season.