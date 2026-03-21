Real Madrid facing 'major' Antonio Rudiger call: Will experienced defender sign new contract at Bernabeu?

By Matt Law | 21 Mar 2026 15:44 , Last updated: 21 Mar 2026 15:46

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has refused to be drawn on suggestions that the club have opened contract talks with experienced defender Antonio Rudiger.

The Germany international has been a vital player for Los Blancos since arriving on a free transfer from Chelsea in the summer of 2022, representing the capital giants on 173 occasions in all competitions, scoring eight times and registering four assists.

There is currently uncertainty when it comes to the 33-year-old's future, though, with his current deal due to expire at the end of June.

According to journalist Matteo Moretto, speaking to La Pizarra, Rudiger is likely to earn a new contract with the capital giants.

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Rudiger has been backed to sign a new deal at Real Madrid

"The Rudiger issue isn't over; the parties are still talking. There are doubts about his knee and his fitness. Real Madrid is in discussions with his representatives. Right now, I'd say he's going to stay," said Moretto.

Arbeloa was questioned on the reports during Saturday's press conference, as Real Madrid prepare to welcome Atletico Madrid to Bernabeu.

The Real Madrid head coach said that he does not involve himself in contract matters but insisted that "both sides need to understand each other" in any potential discussions.

"I don’t like to get involved in these matters; I have a lot of respect for both the club and the player, and both sides need to understand each other," Arbeloa told reporters.

Rudiger has only made 17 appearances for Real Madrid this season due to fitness issues, but he has been a regular of late and is again set to be in the starting team when Atletico head to Bernabeu in La Liga on Sunday night.

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Which other Real Madrid players are out of contract this summer?

Real Madrid also have decisions to make when it comes to the futures of experienced defensive duo Dani Carvajal and David Alaba, who only have contracts until June.

The expectation is that 33-year-old Alaba, who has once again struggled with injury problems this season, will be allowed to leave the club on a free transfer.

However, a decision on 34-year-old Carvajal has allegedly not yet been made - the Spaniard has only made 17 appearances this season and has now firmly lost his starting role at right-back to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Real Madrid are believed to be considering moving for a new right-back this summer, with Manchester United's Diogo Dalot thought to be a target for the club.